Since Cherokee County is filled with unlimited hot spots for residents and visitors to celebrate America’s 247th birthday, it’s important to remember to stay safe, as the holiday events will soon kick off with a bang.
During this time of revelry, Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said it’s important to be safe, take precautions, and be courteous of one another.
Fireworks are a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday; however, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters, fireworks injure more than 11,000 people annually in the United States, with 46% of injuries being on the hands and fingers.
Baker said most of the injuries that occur on the Fourth of July are to hands.
“Most of the accidents typically are from people putting fireworks in their hands and trying to light them and then throw them,” said Baker.
The fire chief recommended not throwing or pointing fireworks at others; to avoid holding fireworks in your hands while lighting them; and to wear eye protection in case of any unexpected discharges.
He added that fireworks should only be used outdoors on smooth surfaces and away from structures and dry grass.
“It’s always good to have a bucket of water to put fireworks in after use, and if they have not gone off, don’t approach it to see why, because we’ve had a lot of accidents like that,” said Baker.
Those who are cooking food on a grill should keep the grill away from structures, only use them outdoors, and place the grill on a flat surface.
“Make sure when you’re done using the grill, before cleaning it out, make sure the charcoal is completely out,” said Baker. “And if you use propane, make sure you turn the propane off when you get through.”
When shooting fireworks, it is also important to pay attention to the weather.
“In the summertime, typically when it’s hot and dry, when there hasn’t been any rain and the grass is starting to die, it’s going to be more flammable,” said Baker. “Wind is also something to consider because it can push fire. Luckily, so far this year, we’ve had a pretty good dose of rain. We are currently not under any burn ban.”
Baker said most fireworks-related injuries or grass fires typically only occur within the city limits on days when detonating fireworks is permitted.
Within the city of Tahlequah, according to city ordinance, it is unlawful to detonate fireworks within the city limits except on July 4 and New Year’s Day.
While celebrating the holiday on the lake, to stay safe, the Grand River Dam Authority recommends wearing a life jacket, to designate a sober boat operator, and to be mindful of speed and distance.
According to the GRDA, the Independence Day holiday is one of the busiest times on the lakes and rivers.
“We want visitors to our waters to wear their life jackets, use common sense on the water and enjoy their outing,” said GRDA Public Information Officer Justin Alberty. “On the lake of the river, it is important to have some knowledge of the conditions and the area you will be visiting. Check the river conditions and the lake lever before getting on the water, and let somebody know your plan, where you are headed on your outing and what time you expect to return.”
It is also important to remember the dangers of drinking and boating.
The GRDA published that according to U.S. Coast Guard statistics on recreational boating, alcohol use remains the leading contributing factor in boating accidents.
“Alcohol use can impair your judgment, your depth perception and your overall ability to operate a vessel,” said Alberty. “Additionally, it can create a dangerous situation not only for you but for your passengers and everyone else in the water around you.”
As a perk of staying safe, GRDA officers will be continuing the “I Got Caught” life jacket campaign during the holiday where free T-shirts will be given to those on the lake and river who are “caught” wearing their life jackets.
“Just have fun for the Fourth of July,” said Baker. “I want to wish everyone a happy Fourth of July and remember what it’s for – our independence.”
