Local ordnanceman at the ready

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Levi Littlejohn, from Tahlequah, assigned to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron 81, wipes down a BRU-32 bomb rack in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean May 24. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of an optimized fleet response plan, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.