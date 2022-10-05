Local organizations provide food, hygiene help to those in need

Several local organizations are doing their part in the fight against poverty and are helping community members in need of some extra support.
The U.S. Census Bureau determines who is in poverty by using a set of income thresholds that vary by family composition and size. If the total income of a family is less than the family's threshold, that family and each member are considered to be in poverty.
Poverty can affect individuals in a number of ways, including food insecurity and homelessness.
The Zoë Institute is an independent 501(c)3 organization in Tahlequah that provides resources, assistance, and services to those in need. This includes the Hands of Grace Warehouse and the Tahlequah Day Center.
The Zoë Institute partners with the local Cherokee County Christian Ministerial Alliance to provide the Hands of Grace Warehouse to area families. This warehouse is located in Park Hill and offers a variety of items, including food, paper products, clothing, hygiene items, diapers and more. Families may access the warehouse four times within a period of four months.
A joint effort by the Zoë Institute and the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless, the Tahlequah Day Center is staffed by case manager Ed Blanchard.
“We serve a free lunch every day of the week for anyone who is experiencing homelessness or even at risk of homelessness,” said Blanchard.
Blanchard said the TDC provides either a sack lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or people can come for a hot meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Many of our people who are trying [to find] work come for a sack lunch before they go in,” he said. “Saturday, we have different board members come in to serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday different churches come serve lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Blanchard said the day center offers showers from 7:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
“We provide towels and shower kits for anyone who wants a shower,” he said. “We have people who have jobs that are trying to better themselves and want to be clean for work.”
Housed at the First United Methodist Church, the community organization Feed My Sheep is not affiliated with any church and provides free meals to individuals in need. The all-volunteer organization started offering in-person dining again in May and serves meals every Thursday at 5 p.m.
CARE Food Pantry is supported by several churches in the area and provides an emergency food pantry to residents of Cherokee County with proof of identification. The pantry is located on the property of First Presbyterian Church and clients are allowed to visit every 30 days.
