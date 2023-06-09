As the Pagan Grove seeks to grow a safe and supportive environment for those practicing paganism, the group continues to welcome new members.
Member Taylor Hall said the club now has 68 members in its Facebook group and its meetings at the Tahlequah Public Library are regularly attended by seven to 12 people. Brandi Huffman, who helps organize the meetings, said she attributes the group’s growth to a need that was being unmet in the community before the Pagan Grove made its debut.
Hall said it’s difficult for some local residents to find a safe space to discuss their beliefs and ideas. She said the group has not had that much backlash and has received support from the library.
“The library is beyond supportive,” said Hall. “There are beautiful humans that work there, and they really do help ensure that we feel like we have that safe space.”
No specific age group attends the meeting and members range from being in their early 20s to their late 50s.
“It’s just really wonderful to see the vast age group of people like us who are just now coming out of the woodwork to find their people,” said Hall.
Hall said the group is helping to destigmatize paganism and show others the good that comes from diverse beliefs and backgrounds.
When it comes to the community, the group hopes people learn to respect nature while also having respect and love for others. Most of negative comments members have received include that they worship Satan, they don’t believe in God, and that they will be going to hell for their beliefs. One of the group’s goals is to diminish and educate others on these stereotypes.
“We have a lot to give and our religion has a lot to give,” said Hall. “We are so full of love and hope, and we really just want to share that with the community.”
The group uses their time together for open discussions and organizing events to get involved with the community. One of these events will take place from June 16-18, when the group will be cleaning up the creek that runs through Sequoyah Park.
“Our religion is nature-centered so that’s a big part of what we worship,” said Huffman. “That’s a big part of our practices, so our main goal is to make sure our planet can be clean and stay clean.”
Huffman said the group is also focusing on helping and providing aid to those who are less fortunate, as this is another common practice in their religion.
Member Allie Winterhalter has only practiced the religion for the last four or five years, and she said the Pagan Grove has helped her learn more about her practices.
“It’s helped a lot. It’s nice learning other things that people know, and it’s nice being in a community full of people who are open-minded and understanding,” said Winterhalter.
Seeing the group increase in membership has been a sort of comfort for Winterhalter, as when the group was in its beginning stages she didn’t know if there were others like her in the area.
Paganism is not a “one size fits all” type of practice and Huffman said the group has shown this to be true. Huffman said her experience in this community has been eye-opening.
“I thought I knew a lot when we started this group and just to meet these people and get their points on things has been really enlightening,” said Huffman. “”We keep saying that we’ve created our own family.”
Hall said the group, which meets the first Saturday of the month at noon, is open to everyone, whether they practice Paganism or are just curious about the religion, as long as those attending are not judgmental.
“Pretty much anybody that doesn’t want to stick with societal ways or wants to do something a little different, they can come into our group,” said Winterhalter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.