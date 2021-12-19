Tahlequah paramedic Matt Young was selected as a member of the Oklahoma Emergency Response Advisory Council.
The seven-member council is charged with emergency response and trauma systems development, injury prevention, and other areas designated by the State Board of Health.
Young began his career in 1990 as an emergency medical technician. Throughout his career, he progressed to EMT intermediate and then paramedic, before becoming flight paramedic-certified. He has served on a federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team for several years and did several federal deployments for national events and federal training.
Young has worked as an educator for in-house training programs for Northeastern Health System and First Flight, and is an American Heart Association instructor and instructor for the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. He served on the State Continuous Quality Improvement Board, which reviews trauma calls within the region.
He currently serves as a paramedic, and flight paramedic, for NHS, where he was selected as the Paramedic of the Year in 2007 and 2016 by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
"Matt has been in the business for 31 years and has a vast knowledge of the business from protocols to rules and regulations," said Michael Cates, EMS director for NHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.