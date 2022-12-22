Several local bars and restaurants will be turning it up for 2023 with events, live music, and specials to keep the party going well past midnight.
The festivities start early on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Kroner & Baer, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
"We have our two new igloos available for rent starting at 11:30 a.m. and running to 11:30 p.m. in two-hour intervals," said owner Chris Whytal.
These igloos are available for private booking and are heated, fully furnished, lit up, and have enough space for eight people.
"Beer, wine, full liquor bar, hot chocolate, apple cider, Irish coffee, and our tasty food menu are all available with your igloo rental," said Whytal. "Igloos are non-smoking, and we do not allow outside food or drinks. Igloo rentals are non-refundable unless inclement weather, but if you need to reschedule we will do our best to accommodate."
After dark, the pub will host live entertainment with no cover charge.
"For the evening hours, we have live music by Stonegate Fence from 9 to 11:30 p.m," said Whytal. "We will also have a countdown and champagne toast at midnight."
At Dewain's Place, the party begins with "Dueling DJs" DJ Shawn Solo and DJ Bold Boy Dangerous at 9 p.m.
"We will have a balloon drop at midnight and we've filled the balloons with cash and prizes," said General Manager Rachelle Bailey. "We will also have $10 bottles of champagne that evening."
There is no cover to attend this event.
Several live shows are on tap at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah in the days leading to 2023. On Dec. 31, Reversing Radio will play the Ancient Oak Tavern stage at 8 p.m. and food specials will be available as well, as Casino General Manager Tara Vest told the Daily Press on Dec. 12.
"On New Year's Eve, White Wolf Steakhouse will offer a special featuring filet mignon Oscar-style and slow-roasted prime rib," said Vest.
The Branch will present its first every NYE Speakeasy Party this year, with live music by the Three Fs and special guest Joe Mack. The event will feature a best dressed contest; a new beer, wine, and cocktail list; a champagne toast with the purchase of a ticket, which are available at the restaurant's host stand; and prime rib dinner by reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.