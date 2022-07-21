Local peach crops struggle to recover from hail, drought

A severe hail storm, coupled with the ongoing drought, impacted the harvest at several area peach farms this year.
Kyle Livesay, a worker at Livesay Orchards in Porter, said they had a smaller harvest due to a hail storm in early May. The hail caused about 90% of the crop to fall to the ground, when the immature peaches were still green and about the size of a quarter.
"[The peaches] weren't a lot bigger than the hail," said Livesay.
The peaches that weren't knocked off of the trees did receive some scarring from the hail. Livesay said while the brunt of the hail impacted the fruit, it also damaged some of the smaller trees. Due to the smaller harvest this year, Livesay has only had enough peaches to be open for one and two days here and there.
Livesay said the orchard has been behind schedule for about two weeks, but has recently almost caught up. The lag is partially caused by the orchard's not being able to start harvest until around June 15, due to a late frost.
"From the start, everything was looking to be a fairly late crop," said Livesay.
Livesay's store has sold peaches from both South Carolina and Texas this year, but they're expensive - about $49 for half a bushel - and aren't always available. Customers should call first before driving over to Porter.
Owner of Shortline Elderberry Farms, Loretta Merritt, said they wouldn't have had an issue with the late frost because their peaches are of a late-blooming variety. They did, however, have issues due to the drought and hail storm, which decimated the crop.
Merritt said that while most of her peach trees were damaged, the actual fruit got the worst of it. The tenderness of peaches and the stage of development they were in were big factors in the crop's wipeout. Merritt said what peaches the hail didn't take out, the drought did.
"You couple that damage with the drought, and the trees will be fine, but the crop was devastated," said Merritt.
Merritt said drought not only impacts the crop yield, it can also affect the size, sweetness, and flavor of the fruit. The farm does hope to be able to produce peaches for the upcoming year.
"Farming is not an exact science. You can't control the weather," said Merritt
Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Service Agriculture and 4-H Youth Development Educator Jodie Parolini said another common issue she has noticed with this year's peach crop is brown rot. The fungus, which looks like mold and causes the peach to be mushy, can lead to other problems, such as fruit rot and twig blight.
To ensure brown rot is not found, Parolini said, growers should have proper sanitation and have good harvest practices. Some ways to do this are to keep the crop on a spray schedule and to remove the bad fruit from the trees.
Another environmental factor Parolini has noticed is the oriental fruit moth. This insect will leave little holes in the peach where a clear substance will start to drain out. To prevent these, growers also need to spray on a tight schedule for the moths.
Parolini said she's not entirely sure if peaches are especially hard to grow; she thinks it just kind of depends where the crop is being grown. Soil with good drainage that doesn't remain waterlogged is a good indicator of where to plant peaches, she said.
Merritt said her biggest piece of advice is for growers to raise varieties that bloom late and are suited for their specific climate. This will eliminate issues brought on by a late frost.
For more information on peach growth and development, call the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
