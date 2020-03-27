Hearth and Pool is staying open so locals have an option when purchasing swimming pool chemicals for their backyard pools.
“We think your swimming pool will be very important to you and your family this summer,” said Mark Sweeney, owner of Hearth and Pool. “Because of that, we are working to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic and have changed our operations in an effort to keep our customers and our employees safe.”
Hearth and Pool has moved completely to no-contact transactions and shortened the hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“We are asking pool customers to call in their orders, pay over the phone and pick up from our store – we’ll load up your purchase for you – or we will deliver free of charge for those in the Tahlequah area," said Sweeney.
To have a swimming pool water sample tested, bring the sample to the store and call from the front door. A staff member will collect the sample, run the analysis, and call with the results and recommendations.
"You can wait outside in the comfort and safety of your vehicle," said Sweeney. "They also are routinely cleaning the store with antibacterial and antimicrobial cleaners, emphasizing high use areas."
Those who are building a new home or have a tax refund and are interested in a wood or gas fireplace, stove or insert, should call the store and talk to Sweeney at 918-458-5455.
“We will be here for our customers. We are a good alternative to the big, box stores as we are smaller with fewer staff. We have only two to three employees working at one time, and they all follow CDC recommendations for cleanliness and isolation," said Sweeney. "We understand that your homes and backyards are a very important oasis for your family during times of crisis. We are committed to helping you keep your swimming pool clean and healthy with quality chemicals.”
