Local pools and splash pads have started gearing up for the season, with Safe Swimming Week and the summer months approaching.
Brian Speake, superintendent of city Parks and Recreation, said the Tahlequatics swim complex and the local splash pad are slated to open May 27.
"It's pretty cheap entertainment," said Speake. "It's a good way for parents or grandparents to take the kids out and spend an afternoon, and get them out of the house and not be in front of the TV or video games. It's a good family-friendly thing."
The splash pad will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m seven days a week. Tahlequatics will be open Tuesdays through Sundays noon to 9 p.m.
Speake said Mondays are usually set aside for upkeep, maintenance, and cleaning the pool. In preparation for the season, Speake said, the pool's 22 lifeguards are finishing up orientation and starting to get acquainted with the pool.
"We have several returning guards this year, so we've got some veterans coming back from the past couple of summers," said Speake. "I think we are in great shape. We're ready to get it going."
The reason so many lifeguards have been hired this season is to ensure the safety of the patrons and to keep the pool open in case of illness or other absences.
"We kind of overhire. That way we always have plenty on staff to keep the pool open," said Speake. "That's historically been an issue, not just for Tahlequah, but I think Tulsa was shutting pools down [in the past] and some pools may never have even opened due to lifeguard shortages."
Tahlequah's pool and the splash pad will not be adding any new features, but the pool was resurfaced during winter and early spring.
"About every 10 years or so, the plaster in those swimming pools starts to get rough, so there were quite a few cut toes and they were recommending for [swimmers] to wear water shoes inside the pool," Speake.
Chris Adney, assistant vice president of Auxiliary Aervices, said the pool, gym, indoor track, and basketball courts at The Fit at Northeastern State University are available to be used by everyone in the area, and a five-day free trial is offered to first-time guests.
The Fit's pool is closed on Sundays, but is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
"The pool is a great way to rehabilitate injuries and have fun while being active," said Adney.
While The Fit does not offer any swim teams or lessons per se, Adney said water aerobics classes are open to everyone with a membership at no added cost. The classes take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
"This class is a great way for anyone to take part in functional fitness with a strong, supportive community," said Adney. "This is our only class currently offered, but we are always looking to expand our options."
Adney said they have added new pieces to the floating obstacle course for children and adults, known as the Wibit. One of the newest pieces includes a set of floating monkey bars.
A spokesperson for the Town of Hulbert said the splash pad is projected to be open Memorial Weekend, but no time has been officially set.
