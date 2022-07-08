Local precincts, candidates for runoff clarified

The number of registered voters in Cherokee County has increased by over 500 within the past six months, and most of them have joined the Republican Party.
As of January 2022, 25,650 Cherokee County residents were registered to vote, with 11,408 listed as Democrats and 9,855 Republicans. There were also 233 Libertarians and 4,154 independents listed. But by July 2022, the number of registered voters had inched up to 26,175, and the Republicans had increased their numbers to 10,128. The number of Democrats decreased at 11,349, while there were 4,459 registered independent voters and 239 Libertarians.
The numbers could affect future contests, even when the ballot for only one party is active. For now, though, most local campaigns involve Democrats.
JoAnna Champlain claimed victory as Cherokee County treasurer in the primary election, receiving an unofficial 57.83 percent of the votes in 29 • Precincts.
“I am very excited to begin this new journey as treasurer, and serve all of the residents of Cherokee County to the best of my ability. I look forward to the next four years with great anticipation, knowing I will continue to learn and grow, making our office the best it can be,” said Champlain.
Champlain defeated Noel Hunter, who received 42.17 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.
Bobby “Cub” Whitewater, Democrat, will face off against Republican Mitch Sterling in November for the District 1 commissioner seat. Whitewater received 58.16 percent of the votes, while Randy Jones took 41.84 percent in 11 • Precincts in the Democratic primary.
Whitewater thanked his family, friends, and supporters for believing in him and giving him countless hours of help.
“I am humbled and honored that you placed your confidence in me for District 1 county commissioner,” Whitewater said. I know that I didn’t get around to meeting everyone, but I will still be out striving to do that. If any of you have any questions or concerns, I want you to feel free to call me at 918-822-2154.”
During the runoff primary election and special elections on Aug. 23, Cherokee County voters who are registered Republicans can cast their votes in seven offices.
“There are two styles of Republican ballots because of the different districts that required a runoff. The current registration is two-sided,” said Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
According to official election results on the state’s website, Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin obtained 62.59 percent of the vote for U.S. Senate in Cherokee County. He faces a runoff against former Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon. Mullin scored a smaller percent of the statewide vote, 43.62 percent, while Shannon received 17.53 percent.
To replace Mullin in District 2, Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will meet up in the runoff election on Aug. 23, having tallied 14.74 to 13.75 percent throughout the state, and 6.98 percent and 14.63 percent respectively in the county.
Todd Russ and Clark Jolley will meet in the runoff for state treasurer. Countywide, Russ received 51.83 percent of the votes while Jolley got 30.75 percent. They defeated David B. Hooten, 17.42 percent. Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian, and Democrat Charles De Coune will go head-to-head in November’s election with either Jolley or Russ.
April Grace and Ryan Walters sought the seat of superintendent of public instruction. Walters took 41.46 percent in the state and 31.28 in the county, while Grace took 30.63 percent from state voters and 29.54 in the county. The runoff winner will be joined by Democrat Jena Nelson in the general election.
Primary voters chose to keep Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, with 68.25 percent. Democrat Madison Horn received 32.68 percent of the vote against Jason Bollinger, 17.85 percent. Democratic voters in Cherokee County will have the opportunity to vote for the two in the August election.
Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and Michael L. Delaney, an independent, also will be on the November ballot.
District 18 Sen. Kim David, a Republican, snagged the most votes for corporation commissioner, with Cherokee County votes at 46.60 percent and 41.06 percent in Oklahoma. She will face Todd Thomsen in the runoff election after he received 21.98 of county votes and 25 percent of state votes.
Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, and Don Underwood, independent, will challenge the winner in November.
Republican voters will get to chose between Sean Roberts and Leslie Kathryn Osborn for commissioner of labor. Osborn, who is the current commissioner, took 47.82 percent of statewide votes while Roberts got 38.27. She was also favored among county voters, 48.12 percent, and Roberts having 36.57 percent.
Republicans Tom Woods and Keith A. Barenberg will square off in the August election for State Senate in District 4. Woods had 54.51 percent of countywide votes while Barenberg had 18.67 percent. In the state, Wood obtained 39.53 percent of votes and Barenberg got 25.06 percent.
Rozell said there were changes to some voting • Precincts throughout the county. Current locations are as follows:
• • Precinct 1, St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 Crafton St.
• Precinct 2, Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St.
• Precinct 3, Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St.
• Precinct 4, Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
• Precinct 5, Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
• Precinct 6, Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road.
• Precinct 7, Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
• Precinct 8, Illinois River Fire Department, 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road.
• Precinct 9, Cookson Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
• Precinct 10, Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road.
• Precinct 11, Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road.
• Precinct 12, Lowrey VFD, 9775 Highway 82A North.
• Precinct 13, Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road.
• Precinct 14, Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road.
• Precinct 15, Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 Highway 80.
• Precinct 16, Peggs Community Center, 11050 E. Hickory Ave.
• Precinct 17, Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road.
• Precinct 18, River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. Highway 10.
• Precinct 19, Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road.
• Precinct 20, United Keetoowah Band Wellness Center, 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle.
• Precinct 21, Welling General Baptist Church (activity building) 20445 S. 560 Road.
• Precinct 22, Tenkiller School, 25106 E. 863 Road.
• Precinct 23, Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road.
• Precinct 25, Hulbert City Hall, 111 W. Main St.
• Precinct 27, Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road.
• Precinct 28, Welling General Building, 20445 S. 560 Road.
• Precinct 29, Illinois River Fire Department, 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road.
• Precinct 30, Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St.
• Precinct 31, Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St.
