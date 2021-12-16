Trustees with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority were updated on committee reports during a Dec. 15 meeting.
During the Development Committee update, CEO-President Nathan Reed said he traveled to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1 and met with Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, and Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington.
Reed said the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster was not selected for Phase 1 of the Build Back Better Grant. However, the Economic Development Administration did want a separate meeting with HAMMRC officials to discuss other funding options.
HAMMRC is a partnership between Tahlequah and Fayetteville, Arkansas, that focuses on development of medical manufacturing businesses.
The project to fix entrance signs of the Business and Technology Park on Choctaw Street and Allen Road is also moving forward. Letters for the first sign are completed and the speed with which the project moves forward depends on classes through the holiday.
The board entered into executive session to discuss agreements, claims and other items related to a commercial lease with Backwoods Food, and/or the appraisal of real property. Reed said the board took no action.
In other business, the board approved the audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
