Local Parent-Teacher Organizations have helped students and teachers in many ways, from fundraisers to special occasions, to help make the school experience memorable.
Priscilla Valdez, a PTO president at Greenwood Elementary, said the goal of PTO is to improve the school and to make all students and teachers feel loved and included.
Valdez said many of the fundraisers help students learn, and not just raise a certain amount of money.
“We do fundraisers so that we can spoil our kids. We spoil our teachers and the staff at Greenwood,” said Valdez. “A lot of our fundraisers are for the kids to help them learn to count money and budget and purchase things for others.”
Valdez said there is some form of PTO at every Tahlequah Public Schools site, which she said is important for students because of the parent involvement aspect.
PTO encourages a connection among the parents and the kids.
“It gets you connected with the staff and the teachers, the kids know who you are,” said Valdez. “I always say one of my favorite things is I might know every single kid, but they know me and they know that my face is a safe face. I’m a safe person to go to if they need something or they are in trouble or anything.”
Having the time to complete all the ideas and events the PTO stages is the most difficult aspect of the organization, according to Valdez.
Finding the time to do these projects is hard because many of the PTO volunteers are working parents.
A PTO on a TPS campus helps impact the site in a positive way, and not just for the students. The PTO hosts different events for teachers, including providing dinner during parent-teacher conferences, school supplies, creating teacher grants, etc.
“Every time I’m there, I feel so appreciated,” said Valdez. “[The teachers and the staff] know that we care for them. We are there as parents to support them in any way, if it’s just telling them thank you or if it’s bringing them a drink or whatever, big or small. They really appreciate us knowing that we are supporting them.”
Valdez said she hopes teachers and staff members feel appreciated by the different activities and occasions the PTO offers.
“I feel teachers, as we all know, are stressed. They are overworked and I know they do it because they love our kids. I just hope they know all the parents that help with PTO, and are not helping with PTO, do appreciate them and are very thankful for all they do,” said Valdez.
Anyone who wants to get involved with a local PTO should reach out to their respectie sites’ PTO board or discuss it with someone at the school.
