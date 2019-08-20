Local public libraries scheduling fall programs

Staff members at area libraries have recuperated after the Summer Reading Program and are busy scheduling events for fall.
Cherokee Lowe, branch manager for the Hulbert Community Library, said programs are chosen to reflect interests of the community it serves, and are aimed to cover all ages so no one is left out.
"Patrons are always welcome to make suggestions, and we now have a suggestion box they can put them in, or they can just come in to the library and tell one of the staff," she said. "We love hearing from our community."
Beginning Coding classes are being offered for grades 4-6, and for grades 7-12 at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
"There are three classes, but it is up to the individual whether to take one class or all three," said Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager.
Each class is offered once a month, August-October, at 4 p.m. The younger students begin on Aug. 26, and the older group on Aug. 29.
"Some adults have shown an interest in learning coding, so we may offer a few coding classes for them later," she said.
Hulbert Community Library, 210 N. Broadway, will host Story Time once a month September through December.
"September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and National Literacy Month, so we will be doing a Family Literacy Night, and also some promotions for Library Card Sign-Up, like reading down your fines," said Lowe. "We also do the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program, where children can sign up to read 1,000 books before they start kindergarten. For every 100 books they read, they get to take home a brand new book to add to their personal library."
Times and dates for some Hulbert programs are still being finalized, but interested parties can visit www.eodls.org for information about events at most branches in the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
"A schedule of events is on our website and a printed calendar is available at the service desk," said Mooney.
The Friends of the Library will start its regular monthly meetings beginning the first Wednesday of September, at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah library.
"This is a group of community volunteers who do projects to support our library. They can always use more volunteers," said Mooney. "They plan to have a large book sale in the Carnegie Room Oct. 11-12."
Chris Murphy, a creative writing instructor at Northeastern State University, will present a writing workshop on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
"He has presented several writing programs for us, and this one is focusing on the writing projects that people have already written," said Mooney.
People are encouraged to bring samples of their writings to share, and the group will talk about how it might be improved, according to Mooney.
"Myths and Conspiracies of the Kennedy Assassination" may interest some adults. That is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.
"The presenter is the curator of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas. He will be showing documents, videos and photos in the discussion about the myths and conspiracies surrounding the assassination," said Mooney.
Tai chi and Lego Club will also happen in September at the Hulbert library.
Patrons can now check out board games for 21 days from Hulbert Community Library, and October will be about games, with a Board Game Night and a Murder Mystery Game Night.
Staff members will also participate in Truck or Treat at the Hulbert City Park.
At TPL in October, adults will get a chance to create tile art utilizing the library's Glowforge laser cutter.
"The laser cutter is available for the public to use, so this is a good opportunity to learn more about it," said Mooney.
After the success of the first one, library staff are hoping to offer another escape room experience for people of all ages in October.
"The details are still being worked out, but I am sure it will be as much fun as the Harry Potter escape room we had last year," said Mooney.
As in previous years, the Tahlequah library will participate in International Games Week during the second week of November.
"This year we will have tabletop games available for people to enjoy and some time to play video games. There will be a large-scale Carcassonne and Wizard's Chess," said Mooney.
Mixing it up in November, Hulbert will have a night for crafts, and its annual chili cook-off.
Family Crafts will be available on Saturdays in December in Hulbert. Also planned are winter holiday activities: Cookie Exchange and Blind Date with a Book, in which the books are covered with wrapping paper. An open house with Santa may also be scheduled.
"We are still deciding about continuing the sewing classes and the Real Murders Book Club," said Lowe.
Learn more
For more information, including hours of operation, call the Tahlequah library at 918-456-2581, and the Hulbert library at 918-772-3383.
