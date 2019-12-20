The U.S. House of Representatives’ investigation into President Donald Trump, which culminated in his impeachment, has been on the forefront of local conversation, with two factions of protestors standing on Muskogee Avenue Tuesday evening to show their support or opposition.
Regardless of whether they favored the impeachment, most area residents believe the controversy will come to an end when the Senate holds its trial to decide whether Trump should be removed from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have indicated they may withhold the articles of impeachment, but Trump’s removal is still not expected, since the Republican Party has majority control of the Senate.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said Americans are tired of “political stunts,” and that the situation has turned from a slippery slope into “over the cliff.”
“What are they gaining by impeaching the president?” asked Kennedy, who was one of those showing support for Trump at the protest. “They can say they impeached him. Unless we’ve got some serious numbers of Republicans who don’t value their job there in the Senate, it’s going to be pretty much an instant acquittal.”
The House Democrats’ threat to withhold the articles of impeachment is reportedly an effort to ensure a fair trial in the Senate. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair, said lawmakers could take a more bipartisan approach than what people expect.
“I think the chance that we get a fair trial has increased,” he said. “I think the Senate is realizing, or feeling the pressure from the public to do the trial the right way.”
However, Barnes said he will be surprised if Trump is removed from office.
"As it stands right now, it’s nothing to get terribly excited about," he said.
Trump has remained adamant that his dealings with Ukraine have been above board, denying accusations that he tried to pressure that country's leaders into investigating the son of political opponent Joe Biden, and that the Democrats’ use of impeachment is improper.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton echoed those sentiments Thursday and called the whole process “a colossal waste of time.”
“There’s no doubt that once it goes to the Senate, he’s going to be found innocent,” said Pemberton. “It’s gotten to where the term ‘impeachment’ really doesn’t mean much anymore. It’s become a political basketball just to be used by the Democratic Party just because they don’t like Trump and they haven’t liked him since the word go. I think they’re trying to find anything they can to weaken him going into the election, but I think it’s backfiring on them. As a matter of fact, his poll numbers have gone up ever since this thing has gone on.”
According to a Gallup poll released Wednesday, before the House vote, Trump’s approval since the formal impeachment inquiry was initiated in October has risen from 39 percent to 45 percent, and support for his impeachment has dropped from 52 percent to 46 percent.
The polls didn’t prevent U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, who represents Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district, from voting to impeach the president. She said in a press release Tuesday that she “must do my part to ensure democracy remains strong.”
“Inviting foreign interference in our elections strikes at the heart of our democracy, threatens our national security, and is an abuse of power,” Horn said in the statement. “It is never acceptable for any president, regardless of party, to ask a foreign country to put their finger on the scale of our democracy. The president obstructed Congress by withholding evidence, refusing to comply with lawful subpoenas, and prohibiting administration officials from doing so as well.”
In a predominantly red state, most Oklahomans appear to oppose Trump’s impeachment. According to a poll by SoonerPoll.com, 56 percent of Okies are against the impeachment and removal of Trump. That falls in line with what members of the Cherokee County Republican Women believe.
“The Cherokee County Republican Women stand with President Trump,” said Nancy Dyson, CCRW president. “We are very proud of our U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin for his ‘no’ vote on impeachment yesterday [Wednesday].”
Aside from Horn, Oklahoma lawmakers like Mullin and Rep. Frank Lucas have spoken out against the House vote. Sen. James Lankford has stated that, “Unlike the House, the Senate will allow the president to tell his side of the story, get due process and have equal time.” Meanwhile, Sen. Jim Inhofe released a statement in which he said, “The president is not going to be removed from office – period.”
Mullin gave a response to the vote in a video he posted on Twitter.
“Today is probably the darkest day,” Mullin said. “This is not what our Founding Fathers intended for us to do when they put in the articles of impeachment. It was never designed for political motivation. It was never designed to be used the way Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have done it.”
A media inquiry to State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, was not returned by press time.
