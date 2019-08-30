Local Repubs say agencies more accountable

In Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's first year, he received unprecedented control of five state agencies after a slate of bills passed giving him the ability to hire the agencies' directors.
After signing House Bill 2479, H.B. 2480, H.B. 2483, Senate Bill 456, and S.B. 457, Stitt has the power to hire, fire and set the salary for directors of the Office of Juvenile Affairs; Oklahoma Department of Corrections; Oklahoma Health Care Authority; Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The change aligns the state's system with that of the federal level, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it provides more accountability over state agencies.
"What all of us discussed several times is these agency heads got to where they basically feel autonomous, because they don't answer to anybody," he said. "They don't answer to the Legislature, they don't answer to the governor; they answer to their board of directors. So the issue gets to be, when you want to make changes, they'll pretty much tell you straight out, 'I'll be here when you're gone.' They know we're term-limited as legislators."
Stitt reappointed Steve Buck as the director of the Office of Juvenile Affairs, while the Health Care Authority and Department of Transportation will be, respectfully, lead by Kevin Corbett and Tim J. Gatz. Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh resigned from his position and Scott Crow was named interim director. Terri White remains the commissioner for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Pemberton said the change in ODOT's leadership helped his district in Muskogee avoid a costly road project that would have rerouted through traffic on U.S. 69 around the west side of Muskogee. He said previous Executive Director Mike Patterson "thumbed his nose" at the community's concerns that the project would have cost millions of dollars. The plan has since been abandoned.
"The same thing was going to happen to other communities up the road; it was going to cost them millions," Pemberton said. "So we got somebody in who understands economic development, understands that the people of the state have a voice, and that those directors need to listen to it."
The only downside to the change in Stitt's powers, said Pemberton, is that another governor could come in and change the directors again.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said providing the governor with the authority to make such agency decisions is good for the state. Although he understands that if the situation were "flip-flopped" and a future governor from the other side of the aisle could swiftly change the agencies' outlook, it still wouldn't allow directors to function without accountability.
"If I'm reporting to someone who actually has some authority, can set my pay, or terminate me, I'm going to be a little bit more apt to follow the instruction I'm given," said Kennedy. "When you have all of these agency heads who are just functioning outside of any real, tangible authority, I feel like it's a little bit Wild West style; they can just shoot from the hip and do what they want."
Kennedy was not an early supporter of Stitt during his campaign, but ultimately voted for him and believes the state is better off with him at the helm. He said the majority of those who voted for him are likely fine with the changes, as Stitt campaigned around increased accountability of the state's agencies.
"We voted for the governor," he said. "We voted for what he ran on."
While the bills passed this regular legislative session increase the governor's oversight, there are still checks and balances to the system.
"The law also says that with a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, we can override the governor," said Pemberton. "So if the governor puts somebody in and we don't feel like that person is good, by two-thirds vote of both houses, we can remove that director. So the Legislature actually retains the final say in that situation."
Pam Iron, Cherokee County Democrats chair, did not return phone messages by press time. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, could not return inquiries by press time due to a family emergency.
