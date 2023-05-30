A 77-year-old Tahlequah man set off for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 30 for what will be a nearly 1,700-mile bike ride to participate in the 2023 National Senior Games.
Simeon Gipson — a Cherokee tribal citizen, U.S. Navy veteran, and former Hastings hospital employee — began cycling 15 years ago to manage his weight and diabetes diagnosis. When he first took up the handlebars, Gipson said he felt it was for “selfish” reasons.
“I thought I was riding for myself,” said Gipson.
Since then, however, Gipson said so many have told him how he is an inspiration to them. He now cycles to encourage both young people and seniors alike.
“[I ride] not for myself, but for all of the Cherokee Nation and everyone across the nation,” said Gipson.
Through cycling, Gipson lost nearly 100 pounds and now has his diabetes under control.
“This [bike] right here was and is my road to health,” said Gipson.
Gipson’s approximately 1,700-mile ride to Pittsburgh will take him to the 2023 National Senior Games, which he qualified for after competing in the Oklahoma Senior Games. The National Senior Games have been held every other year since 1987 and consists over over 1,100 medal events held over 12 days, this year July 7-18.
Gipson was honored Tuesday, May 30 at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex by friends, community members, and Cherokee Nation officials. At the send-off ceremony, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a proclamation and declared May 30, 2023, as “Simeon Gipson Day in the Cherokee Nation” for Gipson’s sustained efforts to encourage physical wellness.
“He has logged thousands of miles per year [cycling] in the Cherokee Nation reservation and actively participates in athletic events at local, state, nation, and international levels, including the National Senior Games this year in Pittsburgh,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said when he first heard of Gipson’s journey, he thought Gipson was riding to Pittsburg, Kansas, and was still “blown away” by the plan.
Hoskin said Gipson’s dedication to wellness deeply resonates with the tribe’s commitment to promoting healthy habits and also touted Gipson’s “exceptional leadership” in the Remember the Removal leadership program.
Before setting off on his bike, Gipson asked the crowd surrounding him a question.
“Does anyone want to ride with me?” he joked.
