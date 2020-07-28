Local resident captures coment on film

Tahlequah resident Thomas Dorman photographed comet NEOWISE July 24 from near the Cherokee and Muskogee county line.
"The comet was a very beautiful site in the northwestern sky in the back legs of Ursa Major," said Dorman. "Comet NEOWISE is moving rapidly from night to night."
Dorman's photograph was shot with a point-and-shoot Canon Powershot SX130 IS piggy-backed on a ETX 80 Azimuth mount telescope. This is a composite image of three images with added dark frames shot at 15-second exposure at F/5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.