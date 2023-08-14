From staff reports
MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Ralph Gene Carloss, age 71, of Welling, entered a guilty plea to felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
The indictment alleged that on April 11, 2023, Carloss was in possession of a 7.62x39 mm Norinco SKS rifle and 16 rounds of ammunition, which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.
At the time of the offense, Carloss had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and knew of the conviction.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Judge D. Edward Snow, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea in Muskogee, and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Assistant United States Attorney T. Cameron McEwen represented the United States.
