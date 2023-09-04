A Cherokee County resident is seeking more than $5 million in damages in an automobile negligence suit, alleging the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the plaintiff to collide into the tractor-trailer rig the defendant was pulling.
Christian Paris filed the suit against the driver, Justin Cockerhan and 4S Trucking LLC, in Cherokee County District Court on Aug. 9, 2023.
According to the petition, on June 20, 2023, Paris was on his 2008 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle, traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 near the Kwik N EZ/Midway store. Cockerhan, during the course of his employment with 4S Trucking LLC, attempted to turn east onto U.S. 62 and allegedly failed to yield to the plaintiff.
Cockerhan was reportedly driving a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer owned by 4S Trucking LLC when he pulled the rig across both lanes of eastbound U.S. 62, causing the plaintiff and his motorcycle to collide with the tractor-trailer.
The plaintiff accused the defendant of being negligent in multiple ways, including failing to yield to oncoming traffic, failing to yield to a vehicle at an intersection so close as to constitute an “immediate hazard,” and blocking both lanes of eastbound traffic.
Paris is requesting $75,000 in compensatory and actual damages for medical bills, pain and suffering, lost wages, permanent injuries, disfigurement and loss of enjoyment of life, and property damages; and $5 million in punitive damages.
