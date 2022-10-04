More concerns were addressed Friday, Sept. 30 when local residents had a chance to meet with the mayor.
Dr. John Uzzo brought up an issue he had with Northeastern Health System administrators stating the closure of the labor and delivery department was simply not true. Mayor Sue Catron reassured him that the department did not close and patients were diverted due to nurses being short-staffed.
"What is true is that occasionally they do have to divert patients elsewhere," Catron said.
Uzzo then brought up his next issue which he called "in line" with NHS and that pertained to NHS having a hospital in Sallisaw. Uzzo said the hospital in Sallisaw owed the Tahlequah Hospital Authority $7 million for contract salary and benefits and management fees.
"Why are we paying those people when we don't have nurses here? That's what I want to know. They're paying these salaries and expenses for this hospital and why are we not hiring a nurse to take care of our local people," Uzzo asked.
Catron said the hospital has a subsidiary LLC that provides management services to other hospitals.
"They have entered into contract agreements with those hospitals to do the administration of those hospitals for them," she said.
Uzzo then wanted to discuss what he considers another concern toward the hospital in Sallisaw in which management plan to alleviate substantial debt, according to the hospital's audit report.
"We have all of this uncertainty about the ability to pay us all this money -- or somebody all of this money -- and that's what I'm concerned about," he said.
The mayor explained to those in attendance that the THA is an authority of the city of Tahlequah, which makes it a part of the city.
"They are a separate legal entity and the city appoints the trustees to take care of hospital business for us," she said. "They hire people to run a hospital so our trustees, on our behalf, can run the city to the best of their ability to cover the needs of city of Tahlequah."
Catron added that's why appointing trustees is critical and reminded Uzzo that THA is its own separate business entity.
Pamela Stern discussed an incident wherein she wasn't able to get ahold of 911 and Catron said initiatives are already in place concerning the 911 center.
"It was a serious situation and I did resolve without any police coming. I am not being critical of the police. I'm here standing up for them because we need to address the citizens being able to reach," Stern said.
Catron said the 911 center is also a separate business entity, but it is a countywide one. While EMS, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and the fire departments are dispatched from there, dispatchers are having to contact the Tahlequah Police Department when calls are coming in within city limits.
"Our police department needs to be as quickly dispatched and as directly dispatched as any of the rest," she said.
Police Chief Nate King and Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker have already brought the idea of moving the entire 911 center to the PD and being under the same roof.
What's next
When and where another Meet the Mayor event will be held hasn't been announced as of Tuesday, Oct. 4.
