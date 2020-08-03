SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
Michele Horn, of Cookson, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Amber Blanchard, of Tahlequah, received a Master of Business Administration.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 123,000 students nationwide and has more than 190,000 graduates in all 50 states. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.
