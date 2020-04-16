With area residents being asked to stay at home and keep their distance from others, they're starting to figure out what they miss the most - and what they can't do without.
Dana Eversole, Tahlequah Public Schools board member and chair of communications and media studies at NSU, is missing the people in her life.
"I'm a face-to-face kind of teacher. I do teach online, but I miss the interaction with my students and fellow teachers," said Eversole. "I had student interns placed at business and a lot of them couldn't go back. There have been a lot of things to adjust to, but I think everyone's doing a great job."
Eversole's youngest son, Eric Bradley, lives in a group home in Stillwater, and is autistic and nonverbal. She was scheduled to visit him over spring break in March, but couldn't because of the lockdown.
"I haven't been able to see him and that's really hard," she said. "It's the first thing I'll do when we get back to the 'new' normal."
Fellow NSU instructor and former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols also misses being in the classroom, as well as being out and about in Tahlequah.
"We'd certainly have plenty of topics for conversation right now," he said. "Though I've discovered I'm more of an introvert than I imagined, I do miss grabbing breakfast a couple of times a week and catching up with 'regulars' who are there daily. I've gotten into the habit of playing trivia with a group of friends a couple of times a week at some places downtown."
Keisha Mackenzie Murray longs to hug her parents and watch them hug and hold her young children.
"My 2-year-old did not understand why Mamoo and Pawpaw did not come inside our yard to hold her when they drove by to say hello," she said. "Without the internet, this would all be different - no church sermons, the apps we use for school would not be available, keeping up in communication with family, friends, and co-workers would be harder without Zoom, Marco Polo and FaceTime, and being able to order from Amazon or do pick up orders from the local grocery stores. Without the internet, all that would be gone or drastically altered. We could live without it, but we would definitely be more miserable."
Help In Crisis Executive Director Laura Kuester said she is missing her morning commute to work, her employees and friends, baseball season, and her extended family.
"I am looking forward to face-to-face communication with lots of smiles, an appreciation for the small and slower-paced things in life, and enjoying watching my children being able to pick back up with the things they love," she said.
Kuester couldn't do without her laptop, because it's how she's staying connected to her HIC team and family.
Suzanne Myers looks forward to recapturing the freedom to go anywhere.
"I will think, 'I can run to Meigs and get my jewelry cleaned' or 'I will meet Kim [Garrison] at Mazzio's for the buffet on Tuesday,' and then realize that neither of those are options," she said. "I don't take COVID-19 lightly, and sickness and loss of life is scary and frightening. That being said, I am thankful for a pause that lets you realize how wonderful life, friends, work and time alone are. I don't want to forget those things, ever, but I miss my friends."
SkateHouse owner Dusty Fore is thankful his wife is still able to bring in an income, since the roller rink is currently closed.
"I've enjoyed being home every evening and eating dinner at the table with my family, but I miss going to work, and seeing all the kids. I also miss going to my kids' ball games. I can't wait to sit outside and watch them play ball," he said. "I really have enjoyed this time with the fam, and a slower pace of life, but I'm also ready to get back to normal."
Having family gatherings and letting her nieces stay the night is what Charlena Richmond regrets not being able to do.
"Video chats are great, but it's not the same as seeing all my family in person. I have a newborn niece that I haven't even got to hold yet, and she will be a month old this coming Wednesday," she said.
Debbie Duncan misses seeing her co-workers in person, but has realized she doesn't really need anything; she just "wants."
"That's a lesson we probably all are learning from this," she said. "I actually love the slower pace this has created. It's a back-to-basics time for me."
