Local residents say OCC ruling will hurt people on fixed incomes most

Cherokee County seniors are responding to a statement by AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl during an Oklahoma Corporation Commission ruling regarding costs from the February 2020 winter storm.
"AARP Oklahoma is extremely disappointed with today's ruling [Dec. 16] by the majority of Oklahoma's Corporation Commissioners, which forces more than 870,000 Oklahomans to pick up the tab for all the costs from the February 2021 storm while OG&E pocketed $224 million in profit last quarter alone. Residential customers deserved a better deal," said Voskuhl.
He also lamented that OG&E filed another rate increase for 2022.
As many seniors live on a fixed income, unexpected utility bills are of concern to AARP. After the 2021 storm, many locals were hit with exorbitant heating bills when temperatures dropped to as low as 22 degrees below zero in some parts of the state. On Feb. 16, in Tahlequah, the temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero.
Marcella Lowry is a local nurse who was surprised by OCC's ruling.
"Well, that's crazy. Seniors are retired, for the most part, so they don't have the financial resources to pay elevated electric bills. Many of them are in subsidized housing," she said.
She said her patients, many of whom are seniors, experience many financial burdens, and health is one of them. They also do not have the same advantages younger people have.
"What a shock they'd receive when they find some stunning realities seniors face these days, such as agism; choosing whether to pay for medications, food, or utilities; loss of income, and depreciation or loss of home," she said.
Lowry has also observed that local seniors are incurring health-related costs higher than in previous generations.
"I see a lot of realities every day in my line of work. And my generation [baby boomer] is showing an increase in disability," she said.
Tahlequah local Steve Cypert isn't surprised that the OCC are planning a price hike.
"For those following global energy, you'll understand that American energy producers are aware that we here in the states pay far less for energy than our European friends. You can bet the big players are doing everything they can to raise energy costs," he said. "Some companies may well be doing so to aggravate public opinion against politicians trying to curb big oil. I'm expecting more intense lobbying efforts from those entities and more dark money funding big energy candidates."
Leslie Moyer lives in the rural part of the county and has heavily invested in alternative energy, so she is nor worried about the ruling affecting her.
"I'm on rural electric, so doesn't affect me. We have a 15kw solar electric system, too, so our bill is only about $54/month - most months of the year. We did this to stabilize our utility bill after retirement, three years now," said Moyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.