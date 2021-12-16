Local residents share Christmas food traditions

As Christmas approaches, locals are getting ready for their big meals by sharing some of their traditions.
Many families repeat their Thanksgiving meal, with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and sweet potatoes. Some eat other traditional holiday foods, such as roast beef or ham, and others eat foods most Americans do not associate with Christmas.
From candy canes to Christmas trees, and even Santa Claus, many of America’s Christmas traditions originated in Germany. The region of German-speaking areas in Europe are responsible for wreaths, Christmas markets, Advent calendars, tinsel, caroling, and Christmas foods like gingerbread.
“Christmas is a complicated picture when you go across the German-speaking world because each region has its own ways of doing things,” said David Nagle, a retired German instructor at Northeastern State University.
“Lebkuchen,” he explained, is a kind of gingerbread that Germans traditionally use to make a “lebkuchenhaus” or gingerbread house. The confection is made from honey, whereas gingerbread uses molasses. Germans also use more spices, which gives lebkuchen a stronger taste.
This year, Cathy Fite Calloway, a local cook and business owner, plans to bake brisket with deep-fried turkey. Her family likes to eat traditionally, but they also try new things.
“Thanksgiving is when we eat turkey, ham, and dressing, but we carry some of that onto Christmas,” said Calloway. “You can only eat turkey leftovers for so long. After two months , you get tired of them.”
After her parents died, she decided to include brisket as a part of her family's annual tradition to change things up. They also started deep-frying the turkey for Christmas, whereas on Thanksgiving, it is baked traditionally.
However, turkey and brisket are not the most important food items on the menu.
“I still have to do my chicken and dumplings because my grandkids expect them,” she said.
With a smile, she admitted that the chicken and dumplings were not just for the kids. In her household, everyone loves them and could not imagine a Christmas without them.
One year, she put on a pot of brown beans, just to be different.
Chloe Mayfield responded on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page to an inquiry about Christmas food traditions.
“My grandma always makes monaclese! It’s basically baked bread-like dough with feta cheese inside. They’re really good,” she said.
For economic reasons, Crystal Coats has changed one of her Christmas cuisine traditions.
“We've started a new tradition. Because turkeys and hams are getting expensive, we do barbecue ribs and the like,” she said.
Lacy Evans said her family makes tamales every year, which is a typical Mexican Christmas dish. Other popular Mexican Christmas foods include posole, mole, champurrado – Mexican hot chocolate – and bunuelos, or fried dough with cinnamon sugar.
This year, charcuterie boards are going to be popular for Christmas and Christmas Eve and can include bruschetta, salami, prosciutto, olives, and cheese, among other things.
“Depending on the family activities Christmas dinner could be traditional or try a taco bar or an ever-popular charcuterie board. This could be a fun activity for the kiddos to help make,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
The most important tradition for many locals is to gather as families and friends to pass on their stories and recipes. Calloway explained that a couple of years ago, her sister put together a family recipe book that they still use every year. She said the book helps to connect to her parents and grandparents, as well as her siblings, and it contains family recipes, along with sayings from different family members.
“I still cook out of this. We even have a Fite holiday punch,” said Calloway.
She said that for a couple of years, her family met at a restaurant on Christmas to save themselves the trouble of cooking, but they didn’t like it as much as cooking at home, because it didn’t feel right.
“It’s just not the same as gathering around the table. The smell, the aroma, and having the leftovers, it just didn’t seem like Christmas when we ate like that. I’m all about the home stuff and home-cooked meals,” she said.
It was around the Christmas table that she would listen to her grandmother tell her stories about meeting Helen Keller and becoming friends with Ned Christie. She passes these kinds of stories and recipes to her own kids and grandkids.
“Food pulls us all together. The girls are going to be cooking, and we’ll be here laughing and playing games. Just spending time together. That’s what’s most important,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.