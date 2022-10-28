Local residents share spooky stories as Halloween looms

Halloween may send a chill through the air with spooky stories, but some haunting legends in Cherokee County and the surrounding area give people the shivers all year-round.
Brett A. Fitzgerald, Northeastern State University professor of criminal justice, heard an old story about a bridge near Muskogee when he was younger.
Fitzgerald said the legend of Summit Bridge begins with a husband chasing after a woman and their children. The woman drove off Summit Bridge after missing a curve and was decapitated as her young children drowned. Fitzgerald was told growing up that a headless woman could be seen walking around the area where she died.
“Legend has it that she is walking up and down that creek, trying to find her two children, late at night,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said the legend of Summit Bridge was normally told by older siblings to their younger brothers and sisters, who would then be taken to the site of the alleged crash.
“People say that early in the morning or late at night, you can go by there at dusk, and in the morning, and if you look closely, you can see some woman without a head walking up and down a creek, looking for her children,” said Fitzgerald.
The legend of Summit Bridge has since shifted to being called Cry Baby Bridge, Fitzgerald found after reading an online article about the myth.
Fitzgerald said Cry Baby Bridge involves a story of how a mother and her child were crossing the bridge. The baby then fell off the bridge with the mother following to try to save the child. The legend, depending on who tells the tale, goes that if a car is parked on the bridge, then a woman can be heard screaming, and a baby crying.
Fitzgerald said a quick internet search reveals the story is untrue, but is a common legend told throughout the United States.
Sue Teska, site director of Hunter’s Home, said scary yarns tend to morph and evolve over time, when they're retold so much that the results are similar to playing a game of “Telephone.”
“I think that it is our way of trying to make sense out of things that we don’t understand. There have always been things that man[kind] hasn’t understood, and there have always been odd things that have gone on. I think spooky legends initially started by [people] trying to reconcile it in their brain and make sense of things,” said Teska.
The historical site mainly has one legend employees and docents share, involving a fox hunt and the creator or Hunter’s Home. The builder of Hunter’s Home, George Murrell, loved to hunt foxes, which he often did in Park Hill well into the night. Teska said the lore goes that Murrell and a group of friends went fox hunting by the Illinois River. The group's hunting dogs were ahead of them most of the night, chasing what they assumed was a fox.
Around daybreak, the group was close enough to the dogs to see what they had been chasing, which turned out to be a “dwarf-like being with long, black hair” running in front of the dogs. The creature quickly vanished without a trace.
While the being at Hunter’s Home has purportedly been seen throughout the property, another legend that features multiple sightings centers on Seminary Hall on the NSU campus.
Brian Cowlishaw, a NSU professor of English in the department of language and literature, and his wife, Bridget, both worked in Seminary Hall, which is rumored to be haunted by Florence Wilson, the 1800s principal of the Cherokee Female Seminary.
Brian said that one night, Bridget was working after hours in her office, when she heard big, loud footsteps, as if someone were running in the hallway.
“It seemed like it passed her door and it kind of made her nervous, but she just kind of went on with her work,” said Brian. “Then a little while later, it happened again, and it sounded like the footsteps stopped right outside her door. She went over quickly and opened the door, and there was no one there.”
While Brian has never experienced any odd activity or sensations in Seminary Hall himself, he said some people have told stories of a footprint found on a ceiling and shapes of people or figures in photographs.
Another story where hearing is the main component is told by Tahlequah resident David Gonzalez. He said he experienced several supernatural events when he was younger, but one of the main occurrences that sticks out to him involves the Native American legend of the “Little People.”
Gonzalez said he was hanging out with friends near a wooded area around 8 years old, when his friends went inside and left him alone. He said he then had a strange feeling, as if people were watching him. Gonzalez heard something in the wooded area, which was overgrown with thorns, making it difficult for humans to walk through.
“I went back to that area just to make sure, and there were thorns and stuff all over there,” said Gonzalez. “How could people be walking through there if there wasn’t something spiritual-wise? They say it’s just one of those things that comes to you as a spirit.”
He said he didn’t realize the occurrence may have been related to the Little People, until later in life, but he believes the ones he came in contact with were the "nice" ones known as the Dogwood People.
After yelling to see who might be making the noise, Gonzalez decided to go inside. While he was apprehensive about what he had witnessed, he kept the event to himself.
“These are the things you don’t talk about, right? So I just let it go and didn’t tell anybody,” said Gonzalez. “I just kept it to myself when I went in, and it just kind of looked as if I was pale as a ghost, and they asked me what was wrong, but I just brushed it off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.