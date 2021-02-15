Local residents share TV and movie picks

With what seems like more reasons than ever to stay inside due to the inclement weather and ongoing pandemic, boredom may continue to rise, but many area residents are taking the edge off with television programs and movies.
With more and more streaming services readily available, there is no shortage of shows to watch online or on television. Narrowing down what to watch, however, is tricky for many.
Brysen Wade gave some of his recommendations for those who may not know what to watch right now.
"'Peaky Blinders' is a must," said Wade. "It is a TV show about this English gang in Birmingham, England. They rose to power though racketeering, gambling, distribution of alcohol, politics, etc. As for a movie, 'The Old Guard' on Netflix is about four immortal soldiers who find another one of their kind around the same time a pharmaceutical CEO tries to capture them and run tests on them, so he can make a profit."
With so much to watch, however, recommendations come from all over and can vary. Miranda Skinner shared her opinion on what shows to watch - and they were quite different from Wade's.
"'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Criminal Minds' are two of my favorites, and they can both be found on Netflix," said Skinner. "Between the two of them, there are dozens of seasons and hundreds of hours to occupy your time. As for a newer show, 'Wanda Vision' on Disney+ is ongoing and off to a hot start."
Focusing more on movies, Zephram Foster recommends several. On his podcast, "Not Qualified," he discusses film and television weekly. Some of his favorites may be good for winter days.
"Since it's snowing pretty heavy out there, we all probably feel a bit of cabin fever," Foster said Monday morning. "If you're looking to push that even further, watch John Carpenter's 'The Thing.' Another great snowy day horror flick would be Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining.' Finally, 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy might be the greatest film trilogy of all time, and with its long run time, it can keep you occupied all day."
Foster also recommended several TV shows to pass some time while stuck inside.
"One of the strangest shows of all time, David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks,' ran for two seasons in the early '90s, and it is still enthralling," said Foster. "It is a supernatural murder mystery set in rural Washington. Also, every 'Star Trek series' from the Original to Enterprise is on Netflix. You have no excuse. Watch them, and be assimilated."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.