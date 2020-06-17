Beginning Monday, June 15, a parking fee was assessed at 22 state parks across Oklahoma, and many regular visitors on fixed incomes aren't happy about it.
The money raised is intended to upgrade and improve many of the different parks' infrastructures. Prices will be $10 per vehicle to park, or $8 with an Oklahoma license plate. There are options for three-day, one-week, and annual passes.
Millions of people visit Oklahoma's state parks every year and enjoy the scenery. The impetus behind the fee is to get visitors to put money back into the economy to protect the nature they enjoy so much.
Alexander McBride, marketing specialist for Tour Tahlequah, sees why many people do not like this new fee, but understands why it may be necessary for the parks to survive, considering the current state budget.
"Personally I can see both sides," said McBride. "It's somewhat inconvenient to have to pay to get into a park, and it can be a limiting factor to some. However, I'm also excited to see that it is going to help fund the parks. State parks are in need of funding for various things, so I think overall, this will be good."
Avid nature lovers and hikers may be burdened by this cost, however, as some may not be able to justify adding this new expenditure into their budgets.
Evan Michael, Fort Gibson native, loves hiking and viewing nature. He believes the fees are a good idea for the longevity of the parks, but thinks they may be a little too high for the average person who just wants to enjoy a walk.
"I think that the fee is a good idea because I want the parks I visit to be nice," said Michael. "However, I think the current price may be a bit steep and counterproductive in that they will deter people from entering the parks. I think a lower fee would be a better business decision on the parks' behalf and would be more reasonable from a visitor's perspective. I also think the option for the annual pass is a great idea."
There are others who don't really believe regular park attendees should be charged at all, but that the money should come from other sources.
Brandi Sanchez, Muskogee native, loves to go out on Lake Tenkiller with her family with their boat. She believes charging everyone who enters the park could stop low-income families from coming at all.
"I think that maybe they should raise the camping and boat launching fees to help cover maintenance fees," said Sanchez. "A lot of lower-income families take their children to the lake to swim during the summer and they might not be able to afford these new fees."
The state parks with parking fees are: Beavers Bend, Boiling Springs, Cherokee Landing, Fort Cobb, Foss, Grand Lake's Honey Creek and Twin Bridges areas, Great Plains, Great Salt Plains, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Murray, Lake Texoma, Lake Thunderbird, Lake Wister, Natural Falls, Osage Hills, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah, Tenkiller, and Lake Eufaula and its Arrowhead area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.