Local residents win big in Shop Tahlequah event

A coordinated effort among business owners, Lakes Country 102.1, and the Tahlequah Daily Press kept local dollars home this holiday season, and brought cash prizes to three lucky winners.
As part of the Shop Tahlequah promotion, merchants handed out prizes Friday to show their appreciation for customers who shop locally. Shoppers received one entry for prizes for every $20 spent at one of the participating businesses, giving them a chance to win merchandize and take home the Shop Tahlequah cash prizes of $500, $1,500, and $3,000.
Blake Turner, with Lakes Country Radio, and Joe Mack, Daily Press advertising account executive, visited all of this year’s sponsors to announce the winners Friday.
“A big part of what this Shop Tahlequah campaign is all about is that 68 percent of every dollar that is spent locally comes right back into the community,” said Turner. “Whereas, if you look at online sales, you’re only going to get the sales tax back, and you’re looking at 7 percent. So that’s a significant amount of money that every time you shop online, local downtown, local businesses, and the community in and of itself are losing.”
All those who received entries not only had the opportunity to win prizes at the businesses where they shopped, but they also had a chance to win the cash prizes.
Perhaps the luckiest of the bunch was Earlleen Kimber, who won the $3,000 cash prize. She said she couldn’t believe it and will be taking her parents out to dinner.
“I was shaking when I heard my message,” said Kimber. “I screamed and my boss asked what was wrong. I told her and she was like, ‘Get out of here.’ My husband just got here from Alaska, so we’re going to go Christmas shopping.”
Curtis Cochran took home the $1,500 cash prize, while Brian Duke won the $500 prize. Duke said he was visiting Kroner & Baer when he submitted his one and only entry to Shop Tahlequah.
“I did not think I had a very good chance,” said Duke. “That’s going to go to presents, and I’m going to take my wife out to dinner.”
Cash wasn’t all that was handed out this year. Alan Coldwell and Pat Hager won Yeti tumblers from Tahlequah Lumber; John Holland won a Pendleton blanket from Workman’s; Yvonne Deckard will get a shopping spree at Threadz Consignment; Amber Willage got $200 in store credit and more from One Moore Time; Keisha Raskey will take home a gift bag from Vivid Salon & Boutique; Howard Paden and Shelly Taylor won $150 Grab N Go lunches for eight; Peggy Glenn will get a custom leather journal cover from Two Guns Leather; Patti Rogers and Tiphanie Polak won $250 cash prizes from NeoHealth; Jimmy Briggs will get three months of unlimited washes from Super Spray Car Wash; Carolyn Johnson won a diamond pendent from Meigs Jewelry; Susan Hays gets a year-long subscription to the Daily Press; Kenna Estira won gift card from Kroner & Baer; Ryan Tiger snared a two-month membership for unlimited play at Start; and Brad Fields will be wearing a replica sports jersey from Tiger Sports Cards.
The winners of the drawings at K-9 Acres, BGC Dispensary, and Felts Shoes did not leave full names on their entries, but will be contacted.
Winners will be able to pick up their prizes at the locations of merchants who sponsored the drawing. The three grand cash prize checks will be available at the Tahlequah Daily Press.
“What an honor it’s been to get to participate in something that’s so fun and gives so much back to people within the community, who are going and spending money here with our local merchants,” said Mack. “I couldn’t be more thrilled and pleased with this year’s participation.”
