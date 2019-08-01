According to dictionary.com, "homestyle" means "simple and unpretentious, evoking the comforts of home." And homestyle cooking, according to Deborah Rucker, owner of Jincy's Kitchen, is all about grandmothers and good seasoning.
The restaurant is named after Rucker's great-grandmother, Jincy, "the one who built the store," she said.
"I have my great-grandmother's cream pie recipes. They weren't written with measurements, but say things like 'butter the size of a large hen egg.' I had to work with it until I got it right," said Rucker. "Homestyle is what I can cook from scratch. Sometimes, it takes a little bit longer. Take the time to do it."
Homestyle cooking in these parts often evokes images of hand-battered chicken-fried steak, fresh rolls, real mashed potatoes, seasoned beans, homemade pies, and of course, cream gravy.
"Our gravy is made with bacon drippings, whole milk, and flour," said Rucker. "We have homemade biscuits and yeast rolls. They're all made by scratch."
Samantha Adamson, owner of Hungry House Café, also uses some of her grandmother's recipes.
"It's all made from scratch. We don't use packaged gravy or biscuits," said Adamson. "Our chicken-fried steak is hand-breaded and fried. And it's pan-fried, not deep-fried."
Fried foods may not be the latest diet trend, but they are usually included on a restaurant's lists of "comfort foods."
"I think homestyle is just like you'd do at home, with fresh vegetables and meat, and hand-breaded fish," said John Garrison, owner of Katfish Kitchen. "We cook beans like they did 100 years ago. We use real ham hocks, and slow cook it."
Katfish Kitchen offers a kitchen setup that includes slow-cooked brown beans, fresh coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickle spear, onions, and strawberry dumplings for dessert.
"We serve it like at home. A family comes in, and they get large bowls they pass around," said Garrison.
Garrison and Rucker both said they don't just open a can of beans, and it can take hours for a good pot of beans to cook.
"We season beans with smoked jowls, just like ancestors did," said Rucker. "People have kind of forgotten how to season foods. We're plain-Janers. If things aren't seasoned right, nobody's going to eat it."
Out West Café co-owner Melvin Hendrix said they try to keep things simple, with "not too many twists in it."
"In my opinion, it's stuff you normally get at home, but not necessarily an everyday meal," said Hendrix. "It tastes like stuff you fix at home. We're constantly looking at the menu for things we can change to make it more homestyle."
Many restaurant owners choose to serve foods with which they are familiar.
"We did this because we wanted home-cooking somewhere," said Tammy Wilson, who owns Wilson's Kuntry Kitchen with her husband, Terry. "We get a lot of people from the [Sequoyah State Park] Lodge who Google 'homestyle cooking near me.'"
Wilson said the restaurant offers a variety of homemade dessert, and the "possum pie" and homemade ice cream are some of the customers' favorites.
At Jincy's, Rucker said they are buying more and more honey, as diners are eating it with the frybread for dessert. She also uses frybread for the hamburgers and French toast.
The only dessert made in-house at Out West is the bread pudding.
"We have it in peach, apple, chocolate, and cherry. They go over pretty well. It goes with the lunch special," said Hendrix.
Hendrix said most of his customers are in their 50s, but Sunday is the big day for families.
Sharing meals and recipes seem to be a part of the homestyle cooking way.
"What we hear an awful lot, when people are done with their meal, is, 'That reminds me of what my grandma used to make.' To me, that's one of the best compliments we can receive," said Rucker. "Older folks, they come from a generation of all their meals cooked by scratch."
Some restaurant owners believe homestyle cooking is dying out, as families are busier, fast food is everywhere, and younger generations don't learn to cook from scratch.
"It has to do with people's eating habits. Lifestyles are so different now than they were 10, 15, or 20 years ago," said Rucker. "All of our food is fresh. I know what I'm eating. There are no preservatives."
The atmosphere of homestyle restaurants could be a draw to some.
At Hungry House, which has been open for almost 10 years, there are iron skillets and Western gear on the walls. That Western theme is also at Out West, as the walls are decorated with photos of Roy Rogers and John Wayne, chaps and branding irons. Hendrix said the restaurant opened about 13 years ago and the decor has changed a bit over those years.
"When you come in, you get kind of a relaxed atmosphere," said Hendrix. "We have people get up and look around at the pictures. It kind of puts them at ease."
Most of the homestyle restaurants are family-friendly, offering large portions and the opportunity to slow down to enjoy the food and conversation.
