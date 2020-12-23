Every year, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County donates Christmas food baskets to needy families of Tahlequah, using a formula proved effective over time.
First the counselors at Tahlequah High School, who have their fingers on the pulse of the community through the students, create a list of families who qualify for the baskets. The counselors pick out 140 families that could use some food help with Christmas approaching. The counselors then give vouchers to the students to give to their parents. The counselors keep a numbered list of who has the vouchers.
Rotarians coordinate with a local grocery store to provide the following food items to each family: a 3-pound bag of apples, a 4-pound bag of oranges, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, two cans of green beans, two cans of corn, two boxes of macaroni and cheese, a bag of pinto beans, two small turkey hams, two boxes of Jiffy Mix, and one box Little Debbie cakes. Rotarians go to the grocery store, pay for the items, and deliver the food to a local funeral home for assembly into baskets.
On a Saturday morning before Christmas, Rotarians gather at Hart Funeral Home and assemble the baskets for each family at 8 a.m. Beginning at 9 a.m., the families drive through, present their vouchers to the school counselors, who check off the list, and have their food loaded into their car by the Rotarians.
If the NSU men's basketball team is in town, they help assemble the baskets. They were out of town for an away game in 2020.
Rotarians expressed the hope that the food will provide enough to last several days.
Many participating Rotary Club members bring their own children to help with the enterprise and to be able to experience the feeling of giving and being helpful to the community.
