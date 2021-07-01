Local sailor aboard Tripoli

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Deion Mesa, from Tahlequah, raised a disc stack to clean a fuel purifier aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on June 21. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.