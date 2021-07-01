Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Deion Mesa, from Tahlequah, raised a disc stack to clean a fuel purifier aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on June 21. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Local sailor aboard Tripoli
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Homemaker. Died June 27th. Mass of Christian Burial July 1st 2:00pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 30th from 2:00pm until Rosary Service at 7:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CHOUTEAU [mdash] age 88. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
HULBERT [mdash] age 89. Educator. Died June 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral Services June 28th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation June 27th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] John Reid III, 73 year old Journalist transitioned on June 21, 2021. Memorial services are 10:00 am June 25, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
