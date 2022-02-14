Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from February increased by more than $84,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures are up, too.
The February distribution of collections represents receipts from December business, with monies accounting for sales from Dec. 16 and estimated from Jan. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $765,248.22, compared to $680,567 last year. For February, Tahlequah brought in $1,118,821.43, up by $100,224.74 from February 2021's figure of $1,018,596.69. Hulbert's February 2022 collections were up $2,044.73 from the $17,887.81 collected in February 2021.
Data show disbursement of $196,775,118 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $166,192,753 distributed in February last year. The use tax disbursement was $38,530,409. Oklahoma counties shared in a $32,413,565 disbursement, and $7,214,750 in use tax.
