After the Oklahoma State Election Board last week declared an emergency to delay local balloting originally set for April 7, county election boards are waiting to accept resolutions adopted by governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts, and counties to postpone their elections.
The school board elections that were to be held in Cherokee County April 7 are now planned for June 30, when Oklahoma will also hold its state primary election. Oklahomans will have until March 31 to register or to make changes to their registrations, such as change of address or political party. The filings for candidates in the June 30 elections will will take place April 8-10.
“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
After March 31, there will be a hold period until Sept. 1, during which time voters will not be able to have their registrations updated or processed. They may still turn them in, but they won’t be processed until the holding period is finished.
Until further notice, the Cherokee County Election Board will lock its doors, but the staff is still on hand to accept voter registration applications and answer questions via phone and email. People with questions may call 918-456-2261. Registration applications can be found at cherokeecountyelectionboard.com.
CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell encourages area residents to use absentee voting for the June 30 elections.
“That way they don’t have to go out to the polls, and they don’t even have to come in to fill out the application,” she said. “It’s all online and they can submit it online. They don’t have to leave their house. They will still have to have it notarized, but they won’t have to go out to a polling place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.