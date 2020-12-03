Local school COVID procedures vary widely

To determine if a shift to distance learning is needed, many Cherokee County school administrators are watching the state's COVID-19 numbers using the Oklahoma State School Board Association's map and guidance, but they also factor in how their surrounding areas are doing.
Since Nov. 26, Cherokee County has been in the "red" level, and the OSSBA recommends districts "to confer with county or state health department officials to examine building closures and distance learning until community transmission declines," and "that buildings and campuses not be used for extracurricular activities." Masks are also recommended for all staff and students.
The OSSBA map and information are available at www.ossba.org/resources/coronavirus/covid-19-map.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said that every positive case he's been notified of has come from outside the schools. He is worried that those who are supposed to be quarantined are not staying at home like they should, and that the children may actually be safer on campus.
"When we first went red, we consulted with our COVID Team, which is made up of school administrators and health professionals, and we all agree our mitigation efforts are working; there has been no COVID spread at school," said Woods. "However, students' academic progress has slowed to a point of concern, and to bring the students back to appropriate levels, we had to get them back in school. We also felt the students were safer at school because here, they wear masks and practice the mitigation protocols at least 8 to 10 hours a day - their time with us at school."
About 10 percent of KPS students are virtual learners.
Leon Ashlock, Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent, agreed they have not seen evidence of transmission at school.
He said that when the county hit the red level for the first time, he wanted the school board to have the opportunity to weigh in.
"After discussing, there was no way to know how long we would be red, but our numbers at TPS had not changed, so we decided to return to in-person until our numbers at TPS dictated we go full virtual," said Ashlock.
Around 70 percent of students in the Tahlequah district are learning on site.
Grand View began using the distance learning models already in place on Nov. 30, and will continue through Dec. 18.
"This decision was made when the administrative team determined on-campus instruction could not be effective or safe, given the circumstances. Substitute teacher availability, separating cohort groups, and available space to move ill teachers and students all became areas of concern," said Ed Kennedy, superintendent. "COVID cases among staff and students at Grand View remain steady. The Thanksgiving break is beginning to show an upward trend."
Peggs School Superintendent John Cox said they had virtual days before Thanksgiving and on Monday and Tuesday this week to help stop the spread over the holiday. They returned to campus Wednesday, and most of their Fridays are virtual days.
"While we really watch the daily totals of who's infected, we look more at local data and what's going on in our community," said Cox.
"We haven't had many cases. Most are coming from outside sources."
Tenkiller School was virtual this week, but administrators posted on Facebook that students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7. If parents do not want their child to return to in-person learning, they may continue with virtual learning until the Christmas break.
Briggs School will transition to the virtual format Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 18.
"After consultation with health officials and other administrators, we feel this is in the best interests of staff, students, and the community. Virtual instruction and learning allows us to minimize the health risks for staff, students, and the community," posted administration on the school's Facebook page. "We ask for your support and cooperation as we try to do our part to bring the COVID-19 virus under control."
Woodall and Norwood schools returned to in-person learning on Nov. 30, but are allowing those who wish to continue distance learning.
Hulbert Public Schools used its A-B schedule this week, but offered the option of distance learning packets. Updates about fully returning to HPS campuses will be released Friday.
Lowrey and Shady Grove schools were virtual this week. Look for updates on the schools' Facebook pages or groups, or contact them directly.
OSSBA projected on Tuesday that Cherokee County would move down to the orange level this week, but the new numbers and map were not available by press time Thursday. Some administrators are not so hopeful, as Briggs posted the following on Thursday: "Numbers that will be released tomorrow will most likely look as if the situation is improving. However, the numbers won't tell the true story due to delayed tests and test results from the Thanksgiving holiday. As you are most likely aware, the current situation is very dire and the outlook is not good. Expect case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths to dramatically increase over the coming weeks. We want to stress that you need to take all measures possible to protect you and your families, including masking, social distancing, and avoiding group gatherings."
Parents and guardians should make sure they have current contact information on file at schools, and know how to receive updates from administrators and teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.