Several area school boards of education announces candidate seats for statutorily qualified individuals interested in running.
The Board of Education of Shady Grove Public School District will have an opening for the No. 1 seat on the Shady Grove Board of Education. The No. 2 seat on the Board of Education of Tenkiller Public School will have an open for candidacy as well. The Tahlequah Public School and Grand View Public School Districts Board of Education will allow a candidate to run for each schools No. 3 seat.
Individuals can file to run as a candidate for these seats at the Cherokee County Election Board from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
