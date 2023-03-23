Local schools pay better than state minimum

The Oklahoma State Board of Education lists the state minimum salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree at $36,601, but local schools offer salaries slightly above this limit, especially with "signing bonuses" factored in.
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent, said the district has 266 people paid on the teaching scale with an average base pay of $45,318.
The teacher scale is used by school districts to help determine what new hires will make, depending on their years of experience and their education levels.
"There is a salary schedule for bachelor's level and master's level and doctorate level, so salaries are negotiated," said Jones. "We negotiate every year with [Tahlequah Education Association] for our minimum salary schedule, but it's all based on their level of experience and their degree. Then those are put into that scale to determine their base salary."
Jones said that typically, teachers will go up a "step" every year, which can be frozen due to financial problems across the state. She said the base salary for someone at level zero with a bachelor's degree is $39,051.
Vol Woods, Keys Public Schools superintendent, said the average base pay for all certified teachers is $44,246. A brand-new faculty member with a bachelor's degree will receive $38,021, while one with a master's degree will get $ 39,411.
Woods said some teachers may receive higher pay than others, depending on other factors, and that applies to other school districts, as well. Some of this extra money includes stipends for coaching a sport outside of regular hours, working ballgames, or receiving a stipend for a position that requires an individual to be at the school more than the regular contract days.
Woods said another way some might make extra money is through being employed at KPS for a certain length of time.
"If you've been here for over 10 years, and you've actually got 35 years in the business, then you would get an extra $425 for every year, so you would get an extra $4,250 above the 25-year mark," said Woods. "Then they have another little thing in there where if you're like within three years of retirement, they pay an extra little bit."
Jones said averages for salaries tend to fluctuate because of new employees coming in or others retiring or leaving the district. This was the case for Hulbert Public Schools.
According to HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate, the average salary in 2021 was $52,690.34, but it dropped to $45,920.37 in 2022.
"The reason for that is in '21, we had many teachers who retired that had more experience because, obviously, the more experience you have, the higher you are on the pay scale, so from '21-'22, just those two figures will show you that the amount of experience a teacher has here at Hulbert Public Schools is much less in '22 than what we had in '21," said Choate.
Hulbert pays the state minimum teacher salary, which makes it to where first-year teachers with a bachelor's will receive $36,601 and those with a master's degree will gain $37,991. At Hulbert, though, $1,220 has to be added to the base pay because an increase around 2018 was voted on by legislators, but was not included on the state minimum teacher salary.
Jones said she wouldn't say the cost of living and teachers' salaries equal out.
"I just know personally of someone who is a single parent and a mother of two with a master's degree, who with their salaries, they still made a small enough wage they qualify for benefits, and that, to me, is pretty scary," said Jones.
Agreements on salary and raises are often negotiated every year by teachers associations.
Kym Tinsley, president of the Tahlequah Education Association, said she and a team of six members gather feedback to try to gain a step within salaries and an addition to base salaries for each teacher in the district. An example of this was how quickly year the TEA was able to negotiate a $200 increase for teachers' salaries across the board as a longevity stipend.
Tinsley said funding is the most difficult part when dealing with salaries, because the State Department of Education allocates the district funds that then must be budgeted.
"I think our administrators and our superintendent know we are working really hard, and they try to give us everything they can," said Tinsley. "Sometimes when we go in and ask for a $500 increase and they're not able to, they work with us to find a medium point they can financially support."
