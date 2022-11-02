Local schools planning holiday programs, events

As Halloween festivities end, Christmas and Thanksgiving events start to appear for local schools.
Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said they will be kicking off Christmas festivities on Dec. 1 with the "Countdown to Christmas," which will run all month long, with dress-up days and activities.
"We literally celebrate every single day of December in some way or another," said McCoy.
She said some activities are for the entire school, while others are only for teachers. Other activities Cherokee Elementary has includes the second-grade and kindergarten classes going to a Christmas tree farm on Dec. 2 to make ornaments and to learn how to harvest a tree, as well as a fourth-grade Christmas program on Dec. 15.
Christmas parties at Cherokee Elementary will be on Dec. 19, which will each have different activities depending on grade levels. On the last day of the semester, Dec. 20, the school will be participating in Pajama and Movie Day, to allow teachers a chance to tie up any loose ends before the semester ends.
"Really, we just kind of celebrate everything in the month of December. We have Grinch Day. We have Gingerbread Day. We have Rudolph Day, Tacky Christmas Sweater Day. We just really go all out in December," said McCoy.
While younger grades participate in Christmas festivities at schools, so do upper grades. Keys High School Principal Steve Goss said the biggest Christmas events KHS has are the Christmas band concert and winter formal dance, which is fairly new this year ,as the school normally has a fall dance instead.
Keys FFA members will be taking part in the County Christmas Food and Craft Fair at the Cherokee County Community Building, while participants will also help with the school's winter food drive, clothes closet, and the Angel Tree later this semester.
"We try to hit both sides of the giving and the receiving," said Goss. "We're just trying to get kids to understand that the fun of the season, and our kids are still kids. I mean, whether or not they're high school kids or they're elementary kids, they all look forward to the holidays, and we want that to be fun for them."
Goss said students wanting to participate in the winter formal will have to purchase tickets before the dance, which will not be available until after Thanksgiving Break.
Jon Mages, Keys Elementary principal, said the school will be having a Christmas program this year, but it is at a to-be-determined time and date.
The winter junior high dance for KPS is set for a tentative date of Dec. 16, with the elementary music program being set to take place Dec. 13, which is also subject to change.
He said being the new elementary principal of Keys has been exciting, as he is learning and experiencing several traditions the school offers, such as the Thanksgiving luncheon for students and parents on Nov. 17. He has heard from members of the Keys community that bringing back the luncheon and dances this year, without any added COVID-19 regulations, has been important to encourage more community involvement.
"It's enjoyable and it helps me to get to know the community better and meet more parents. Being new and having a little over 500 students in our elementary, there's a lot of kiddos to get to know and a lot of parents," said Mages.
Parent's will need to RSVP for the Keys Elementary parent and student luncheon with the school before Nov. 4 to attend.
Shirley Minneman, Hulbert Elementary music teacher, said Hulbert students from the 3-year-old program through the second grade will be performing in a Christmas program on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
"I want them to enjoy it, and I want them to be able to present themselves with confidence," said Minneman.
She said some of the activities include classes participating in sign language, hand bells, dressing up as snowmen, and more.
Other events at Hulbert include fourth- and fifth-grade students going Christmas caroling throughout the community on Dec. 14.
Hulbert High School Principal LaKisha Blandon said most events will be geared toward faculty and staff participating in community service. Some activities faculty will be partaking in is creating Thanksgiving baskets for families in the community and adopting angels from the Angel Tree.
"We had gotten some donations from various organizations throughout the beginning of the school year, and I felt it would just be good as a staff if we work together and give back to the community that always gives to us," said Blandon.
Blandon said the high school will be having dress-up days for students about a week prior to Christmas Break, which will start on Dec. 19. The dress-up days do not have a set theme yet, but they will be Christmas-related.
Hulbert will be hosting a Veterans Day program as well on Nov. 9, and any veteran in the area is invited to attend.
