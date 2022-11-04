Local schools start to plan activities, events for holidays

While some Christmas events are slated for specific schools, others are synonymous throughout the district.
Rhonda Reed, Greenwood Elementary principal, said her school will be participating in the “12 Days of Christmas” event for staff, which will be used to promote dress-up days and food-based rewards for teachers. Reed said while the “12 Days of Christmas” activity is districtwide, it is not always the same for each school.
“Some maybe a little different based off of each elementary site, but they are all pretty common in like the dress-up stuff, and then each principal kind of figures out a way to shower their staff with goodies,” said Reed.
Reed said fourth-grade classes will be performing in a Christmas musical on Dec. 15 for the student body at 2:30 p.m., then at 5:30 p.m for families. Christmas Follies will be taking place this year on Dec. 6, with the THS Jazz Choir being joined by the district's Star Music students.
The school’s cafeteria Thanksgiving lunch will be Nov. 15, with the staff’s potluck lunch taking place on Nov. 18
From Dec. 12-16, the Greenwood PTO will have a holiday store open for students to buy parents and family members gifts for Christmas. Greenwood has participated in the store for the past three or four years.
“The kids are really pumped. They always get so excited each day. It is so precious to watch students go shop at the holiday store, because they are so serious about buying gifts for their moms and their dads and their grandmas and grandpas,” said Reed.
The school will also be participating in Polar Express Day on Dec. 20, when the student body will watch the “Polar Express” and wear pajamas to school. Reed said this will be the first year they will be back to doing all of their Christmas events since the COVID-19 pandemic, and she believes this will allow teachers and parents to better connect.
Heritage Elementary Principal Amanda Vance said they are also resuming their Thanksgiving lunch program this year since the pandemic began.
“All of our parents coming back into the building, and all of our families being welcomed back into the building; it just adds to that real kind of homey atmosphere we are going for,” said Vance.
The elementary is now an official Toys for Tots drop-off area, after Altruismo, a group from their "house" system, decided to use its as their community service for the year.
Vance said one Christmas tradition they are continuing this year includes having three trees set up in the school for each grade level to decorate. This tradition was created to allow students who are not able to participate in the Christmas tree-decorating at home.
“All of the kids make the decorations in their rooms, and they come up and sit around the tree and decorate the tree,” said Vance. “We play Christmas music and then we have a Santa who is there to take class pictures, and they get cookies to take back to their class.”
Heritage will also be hosting a second- and fifth-grade music program for each grade. Second-graders will perform Dec. 13, while the fifth-graders will take the stage on Dec. 15. Heritage’s second-grade classes, along with the rest of the district's second-grade classes, will be performing at the Lights On at Seminary Hall event on Nov. 29.
Tahlequah Middle School Principal Abby Keys said for their Nov. 17 family night, they will be starting the season by doing a “Heroes, Hayrides, and Hot Dogs.” To help get themselves get into the holiday cheer, the school will be performing in “Elf the Musical JR.” on Nov. 4-5 at the THS PAC at 6:30 p.m.
The school’s other Christmas-related programs include Christmas Follies on Dec. 6, Christmas concert on Dec. 15, Christmas caroling on Dec. 19, and the band’s Christmas concert on Dec. 8.
Inquiries were made to Tahlequah High School asking about holiday activities and events, but calls and emails were not returned before press time.
