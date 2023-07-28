Students at the three K-12 public school districts in Cherokee County will soon be hitting the books again.
Vol Woods, Keys Public Schools superintendent, said Keys will begin this year Aug. 17, with classes running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Teachers will officially report for duty Aug. 14, but some have already stopped by the school to start getting things in order.
Woods said Keys does have a couple changes this year, including four new faculty members, and KPS will be adding a new Artificial Intelligence program. Woods said the AI program is still in its initial stages, and will help tutor students and serve as an “assistant” for teachers. The program will possibly only be used by a select group of junior high and high school students, especially in the beginning stages.
“I’m hoping to start this fall, but it’ll probably be implemented [later]. We’ll have to have some professional development for the staff,” said Woods.
Enrollment has increased at Keys this year, with most of the growth being from transfer students at the high school, since the county’s dependent schools do not go past the eighth grade.
Open house for KPS will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, 4-7 p.m. The open house will take place at all sites, with the elementary and middle school predicted to have the most traffic.
Hulbert Public Schools will also resume classes Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. The last bell of the day will sound at 3:30 p.m. The Riders will host an open house for all grade levels Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m.
HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate said students will need to finish the application for free and reduced-price meals before school begins. When parents start shopping for school supplies, Choate said, lists can be found on the HPS Facebook page.
Choate said when it comes to bus routes this year, she does not foresee bus routes changing very much. This could change as freshmen continue to enroll from dependent schools in the area.
Choate said she hopes students will take advantage of the opportunities presented to them this year.
While Hulbert and Keys will be starting school on the same day, Tahlequah classes are set to begin Aug. 16.
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah superintendent, said TPS will host an open house at each site on Aug. 14 from 4-7 p.m. When school starts all four elementary sites will be in session from 8:10 a.m.-3:10 p.m.; middle school will go from 8 a.m.-3:10 p.m.; and high school will be from 8 a.m.-3:05 p.m.
“We have to stagger them a little bit just because they all share the same buses,” said Jones.
Jones said TPS will begin its Late Start Fridays the first week of school. Late Start Fridays are where staff members participates in professional learning community meetings, where everyone analyzes student data and curriculum.
“The reason we decided to just go ahead and start it right away is because our buses are going to all run 30 minutes late now on Friday mornings, so we didn’t want to confuse families on which Fridays,” said Jones. “So this year any Friday we are in session, we will have a late start Friday and buses will be backed up 30 minutes.”
Kair Ridenhour, TPS executive director of elementary education, said buildings will still be open at 7:30 a.m. on Fridays for families who will still have to drop their kids off earlier. Jones said she does encourage families to drop off students at the later times on Fridays, as staff members have to be pulled from the PLC meetings.
After-school programs will begin Aug. 16 until about 5:15 p.m., but guardians will have to attend the open house to ensure the student is enrolled in the program. Any new changes been made to addresses should be updated with the Department of Transportation by Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. Lunch forms are available on Wengage, and should be completed by the time school starts.
Among changes this year, Tahlequah High School will start its new aviation program, and the new identification badges will be implemented at THS and Tahlequah Middle School. DeAnn Mashburn, TPS assistant superintendent, said TMS students will receive the badges the first few days of school when they get their Chromebooks, with THS students receiving them when they pick up their schedules.
Two construction projects are taking place at Cherokee and Greenwood elementaries that may cause some traffic issues. Ridenhour said parents and patrons should pay attention to the school’s Facebook account and website for information on the construction.
“We’ll do our best to alert parents, as school starts, what those plans will be and how to get their students to and from school safely,” said Ridenhour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.