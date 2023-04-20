Chronic absenteeism has been plaguing schools all across the state and even those in Cherokee County has felt its repercussions.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as when a student misses 10% of the instructional days in a school year.
"This year, we have 167 teaching days, so if [students] miss more than 16.7 or 17 days – we'll just round it up – then they are considered chronically absent," said Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Exceptions are often made for students with medical issues or who are in special situations.
Jones said school districts receive an attendance grade from the State Department of Education and chronic absenteeism is one of the elements that impacts their report card. While these scores have yet to be released this school year, TPS' preliminary scores in that category are low due to a high chronic absenteeism rate.
"I think being absent doesn't hurt us, but it hurts them. That's what is hardest about this is that if a student is not here, then it's really hard for us to make sure that they are getting the education that they need," said Jones. "If a student is not here it's hard for us to check and make sure they're safe, being fed, warm, and they have all those basic needs being met."
On Jan. 1, TPS updated their attendance policy to help curb this issue by requiring students to present a doctor's note to receive an excused absence for medical purposes.
"What we think was happening a lot was people would just call in even if they weren't ill because it was an excused absence, so we've put that policy back in place and I think that's helped quite a bit," said Jones.
Vol Woods, Keys Public School superintendent, said the district has had to work a little harder than usual on attendance and have employed a family engagement coordinator to see why certain students experience chronic absenteeism. After finding out why a student is absent, Woods said the school tries to help them find a way to overcome any obstacles causing this issue. Woods said the new position has really helped with attendance rates.
"Obviously, the kids can learn a lot more when they're in school. One thing we learned about during the pandemic is [that] we need to have them here, face-to-face, to learn as much as possible," said Woods. "Then it affects your state funding because you're paying an average daily membership, so if the kids aren't here that hurts the school's funding."
At Keys, if a student receives 20% of unexcused absences they will not get any credit for the class or the semester. They are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% or more.
Another way some TPS schools try to stop rampant absences is by offering incentives to encourage students. Each school will post its daily attendance rate and some will make it a contest to further entice students to come to school. For example, Greenwood Elementary has a quarterly incentive that awards the class with the highest percentage of attendance with a prize, such as a pizza party. While Cherokee Elementary also offers quarterly class prizes, they also hand out "brag tags" to students and teachers for perfect attendance each month.
Central also does quarterly drawings for a donated gift card and has a Central Stars Area, where students can acquire a weekly 20-minute break to relax in a recliner area and listen to music, play games, and read.
For Tahlequah Middle School, the prizes change to a monthly drawing for each grade level. For example, someone with no tardies receives a McDonalds drink and ice cream; a student with no absences receives a meal from McDonalds; and someone with no absences or tardies receives $20 through a parent donation.
Jones said the district also has retired educators who try to find out why a student can't make it to school through home visits and phone calls to parents. As students get older, Jones said the rate of chronic absenteeism rises; THS struggles with this issue the most. Jones said there are many factors involved, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and students being busy with extracurriculars, concurrent enrollment, or work.
Natalie Cloud, THS principal, said school staff has surveyed students and are looking to create a team that will try to improve student attendance by creating positive social media posts, posters, awareness and physical incentives. Cloud said those at the campus are always looking to improve the attendance, culture, and school climate at THS through student feedback.
"Students really like the extended lunch – our campus shifts to an open campus once or twice a year and they are able to walk downtown for snacks and to enjoy the weather for an extended lunch before heading back to class," said Cloud. "Students also like the idea of being exempt from semester tests with a low number of absences and good grades."
Woods said missing school seems to be a bigger issue in the elementary, which he assumes is most likely due to sickness and parents having trouble getting them to Keys.
"Usually, they're big enough to get up and get themselves ready, whether their mom's at work or not, and get on the bus or catch a ride or drive themselves to school. It's usually not as big of a deal in high school," said Woods.
