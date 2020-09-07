Local self-defense instructors offer tips on repelling attacks

While many say men need to be taught not to rape, others are taking action to ensure they won’t get the opportunity to do it.
Arlow Jumper, a professional boxing/striking coach, owns Team Too Strong, a gym in Tahlequah specifically designed to help women and children.
“The women and kids really listen, and that’s what I love about it,” Jumper said. “With the women, a lot of the time, there’s a back story and you get to see them get something back that they feel they’ve lost.”
Jumper said he doesn’t train self-defense to women and children. Instead, he teaches them to get their heart rates up and down, and get into a certain mindset.
“That’s the thing people don’t train in these self-defense classes. There’s a mindset I try to instill in them because in the moment that something is going to happen, you’ve got to have that mindset you’re getting attacked,” Jumper said. “Fight or flight is also your sympathetic nervous system and your parasympathetic nervous system. That’s what I build and that’s cliche in your muscle memory.”
Jumper and Rape Aggression Defense instructor Pam Bell said they teach women to get away from the perpetrators, instead of staying to fight them.
“It’s easier to get away. If you’ve got that moment to take off and make a scene, they’re gone,” Jumper said. “Our goal is to make it, and the second you get that chance, you get away. You may get in there and there’s a guy cracked out of his freaking mind. He’ll get knocked down, but he’s going to get back up because that’s going to pump him up and he can keep going.”
Jumper said it’s important to note that perpetrators will target those they see as an opportunity, and women should be aware, not scared.
“It’s a small window. I can stop you in class and tell you we need to redo this or we need to redo that,” Jumper said. “In that moment, if something pops off or however it pops off — there are no redos or saying, ‘OK, lets restart this.’ Think of it as you’ve got one shot, one shot here and you have to make it count.”
Many commentators on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page and other social media outlets have said women shouldn’t have to contort their lives around men and what they may or may not do.
Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, said it’s upsetting that women are the ones having to make adjustments in their day-to-day lives to accommodate for men who may assault them.
“Women are urged to carry keys between their fingers, women urged to cover their drinks at all times. Women urged to not get drunk around men, women urged to not walk alone at night. Women urged to carry pepper spray. Can we please urge men not to assault women?” Kuester said.
HIC advocate Whitney Pierson said she practices what she preaches to her clients.
“I use an app called Strava that allows me to share my location with my mom. There is also an alarm called Byrdie you can hook to your running shorts that can alert if you are being attacked,” Pierson said. “Always have emergency numbers handy in case you need law enforcement or you begin to feel uncomfortable.”
Jumper said he recommends women be training at least three times a week. He said he takes in kids who are as young as 7 years told with parental permission.
For more information on classes at Team Too Strong with Jumper, call 918-284-6994.
