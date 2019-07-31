Local services for undocumented people available

They might not have legal status to live in the U.S,, but like anyone else, undocumented immigrants do have places to congregate and to receive needed help in Tahlequah.
Immigration courts are overwhelmed by the number of asylum cases pending, and millions of others without authorized status are still here. Many agree there is a problem with the country's immigration system, but few have answers on how to fix it. In any case, those who have traveled from other countries to find opportunities, but have trouble with situations common to citizens, can find help here.
Jay Jones, Zoë Institute board president, said everyone is welcome to get a hot meal and a shower at the day center. He said he has a mission to help and not judge anyone who needs it.
"Our services are always available, and we don't ask them questions about where they're from or where they're going," said Jones. "There are no requirements and no restrictions."
He said the only requests to those who come to the day center are: Don't bring in alcohol, drugs, curse or smoke. The diverse group Jones sees at the day center includes many Hispanics, and he said there are times when a family comes in and the parents don't understand English.
"We don't have anyone here who can translate for them, so it will end up being the kids who are relaying their information," he said.
He added that it never has occurred to him to turn away anyone in need, even if the person is here illegally.
"It's not our job to kick them out of the county, you know? If we see a situation, we do what we can to make sure that need is met," he said.
Alexis Young volunteers at the day center and said people come in every day to mostly shower and eat a meal.
The center typically provides 60-70 meals a day, and it has yet to come up short on volunteers.
"People can come in, and let's say they don't have certain things; they can get a shower, Q-tips, tampons, pads and any cleaning product," she said. "You can help serve, do dish, laundry, pick up anything that needs to be taken care of."
The mission of Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless is to create a healthier community by addressing the needs of less fortunate individuals through projects to help them get what they need. Jones said he abides by that mission every day.
"We don't have a special wing, so we don't ask for a Social Security number, driver's license or even an ID. We handle the needs today, and when tomorrow comes, we handle it then," he said.
The Day Center, 309 S. Muskogee Ave., offers public restrooms equipped with showers, a dining area, a learning area with computers, and a warming center. Anyone can visit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Hope House of Cherokee County provides emergency shelter and assistance in finding employment and permanent housing for individuals. However, a person must provide a Social Security number to obtain assistance, and HHCC cannot take in individuals or families without one.
Help In Crisis, a domestic violence support group, offers a haven for victims of domestically violence, sexual assault, and more. Laura Kuester, executive director, said people who seek help are not screened for immigration documents.
"If they're a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, we're going to help them, no matter what their race, gender, or socio-economic status is," said Kuester. "We don't ask those questions to determine whether we're going to provide services for them or not."
The nonprofit organization has had a couple of cases of an undocumented person seeking assistance.
Kuester said if the victim discloses she is not authorized to live in the country, HIC will not break confidentiality, and in fact would be willing to help her find the resources to gain citizenship. Kuester said that in a couple of cases, they've been able to follow the person through the legal system.
"Our concern is more about their safety," said Kuester. "We don't want anyone to ever fear that if they were to come to us, it might result in being deported."
Tahlequah Men's Shelter Manager Randy Haynes has never seen a situation where an undocumented immigrant asked for help, but he would discuss it with the shelter's board members if that happened.
While churches are not shelters or day centers, they do provide services. Just as many Americans and Oklahomans are religious, so, too, are undocumented immigrants. Most churches here don't enforce government policy on those who visit to worship, including the Church of Christ on South College.
"We just allow people in, we worship together, we sing together, and we don't inquire about things like that," said Chris Stinnett, minister. "We have a Hispanic ministry that is thriving and active, and they also don't inquire into that. It's not part of our responsibility and not really our business. We're about preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus."
The same goes for the Park Hill Baptist Church. Pastor John Lee said he's not aware of anyone walking in with sign "that says 'illegal immigrant' on it."
He has seen what some asylum seekers are escaping, as the church members traveled to Honduras for the past five years to build churches and provide community medical clinics.
"You hear their stories and the kind of situations they face from day to day," said Lee. "You can sense why a lot of them want to leave - those who really have no other ulterior motive, other than a better a life for their families. So we kind of know what pressures they experience and what forces them to seek another place."
Lee said the Park Hill church's mission is to care about people, but he also knows "just caring about people is not enough to solve the problem sometimes."
"From people that I talk to in the Christian community, it's a real hard thing with mixed emotions," said Lee. "We want to do what we can to help, but we also know there is a proper way to go about immigration for the safety of our country, as well as those who are trying to immigrate. Because when they got back or get sent back, they're going through some horrible things in the process."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.