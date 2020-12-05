The Tahlequah area boasts a variety of stores offering gifts for every woman this holiday season. Many shops carry unique items that even the lady who has "everything" would be surprised to receive.
While it looks small from its downtown doorway, the Windmill Boutique is overflowing with items, and these can be combined into a personalized gift.
"We have special customized gift boxes and baskets - all types of containers - they can fill with whatever they want," said Carol Shepherd, Windmill associate. "We have ready-made ones with teas, sausages, Christmas ornaments, candles, candy, and more. They start at $25 and you can go bigger."
Shepherd said CC Beanies are still popular, and women are loving the wool retro brim hats.
Christmas shirts and accessories can be found throughout the store, and new moms may enjoy the "baby's first Christmas" onesies and hats.
Mixed in with clothing are home decor items.
"Candles are great for this time of year," Shepherd said. "Jewelry is always popular."
For the largest selection of jewelry in the area, shoppers can head to Meigs Jewelry, which also offers other types of gifts.
Meigs just hosted a Vahan trunk show to celebrate 50 years of handcrafted, American-made jewelry, and to showcase the jeweled bracelets which can be stacked.
"Vahan is one of our most favorite designers that we have here in the store," said Sara Barnett, marketing and inventory coordinator, who was wearing two two-toned diamond Vahan bracelets Friday. "One of my favorite things about Vahan is the fact that they are sterling silver and 14-karat, which gives you the opportunity to wear them with whatever color jewelry you normally wear."
Always in style from Meigs are the Kendra Scott and the Gabriel & Co. collections. Cuff bracelets, stud earrings, and necklaces with simple, yet beautiful, pendants are popular selections. Customers are invited to come in and see if any of the Gabriel & Co. holiday books are available, or search the Meigs website for that special gift.
Meigs also carries watches, purses and bags, home accessories, and more.
While The Skin Spa & Boutique offers a wide range of skin and body care services, gifts are also available.
"The thing that makes our boutique unique is that 97 percent of our retail is handmade by women in the U.S. Some are made in Tahlequah, but we have things from California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Albuquerque, and Massachusetts," said Holly Kirk, owner.
The items include creamy soaps, shower bombs, flowering teas, mask chains, crystals and gems, earrings, ornaments, tinctures and balms, and candles. The tea towels and the blessing bells are made in Tahlequah.
"Every time you hear the bells ring, you are to think of a blessing," said Kirk. "We have one on our front door, so anytime a customer comes in, we know we are blessed."
Kirk said she likes to be "different," and that can be seen by the stock of humorous and cheeky candles, books, ornaments, planners, coloring books, and more that are available.
For those who aren't sure what to buy, gift certificates for services are popular.
"We have a lot of clients who purchase for friends and family. It's a nice gift to give because people have so much stuff; you're giving them an experience," said Kirk. "We offer a full range of spa services, including massages and facials."
Those can be purchased in person or through The Skin Spa & Boutique's Facebook page.
"I hope people support local restaurants, boutiques, and spas this season - even if it's not mine. Our livelihood is dangling," said Kirk. "Tahlequah is such a great place."
