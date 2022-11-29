Local shops share stocks of festive treats

Local bakeries and dessert shops have started rolling out sweets treats for the holiday season.
“We have angels out right now and we have the Santas as well,” said Chelsea Eggemeyer, an employee at Morgan's Bakery.
The bakery will offer gingerbread boys, girls, and reindeers, Eggemeyer said, as well as Christmas tree cookies topped with Tiger cookie glaze and festively-shaped sugar cookies decorated with red and green sugar sprinkles.
“The snowmen, Santa Claus, and wreath cookies will be buttercreams,” she said.
Morgan’s Bakery will start taking orders for Christmas cookie kits on Dec. 6. These decorating kits come with 12 cookies, fours buttercream frosting colors, two types of sprinkles, and four piping bags.
Amber Colina, owner of The Rollie Pollie, said the shop has several new treats for the festive season, including a Grinch-themed ice cream flavored with peppermint.
Colina said her Grinch float is not available just yet, due to a missing key ingredient.
“The float is made with green apple Fanta,” said Colina. “It was really hard to find last year.”
Colina said she will find a substitute if unable to procure the specialty soda.
Sweet Arts Bake House has many holiday treats available. Host Adrian Martin said the shop’s baker, Rob Skala, makes a wonderful Hungarian gingerbread.
"I got to sample some,” said Martin. “It tastes amazing.”
Skala is Sweet Arts’ “baker, pastry chef, owner, and dishwasher” and plans to offer several desserts traditional to his heritage.
“I’m from a Hungarian background and I grew up in a Hungarian household,” said Skala.
Skala said gingerbread cookies and honey-based things, like “mézeskrémes-torta,” are the usual fare for Christmas time.
“[We have] Christmas breads, old-style fruitcakes, and Christmas puddings, which I don’t recommend for anyone under the drinking age,” he said.
Skala plans to offer many off these treats at the shop.
“This week, we’ll have the Mézeskrémes-torta and the gingerbread,” he said. “We’ll start with the szaloncukor on Dec. 1.”
“Szaloncukor,” or "lounge sweets," are traditionally handmade and tied up in foil paper to be hung on the Christmas tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.