Certain Christmas gifts for men have started showing up in local shops, with some being large and stationary, while others are small enough to take on the go.
Rose Furniture co-owner Rick Rose said that as far as furniture goes, recliners are usually the most popular item for men this time of year.
“It’s kind of a traditional, stereotypical thing. You’ve got Dad in his recliner, so it’s more of a masculine thing – with furniture, anyway,” said Rose.
While these types of chairs are common gifts, he said the store has also sold quite a few mattress sets and TV stands.
Most of the popular recliners this year at Rose Furniture are the rockers, which are adjustable in 18 positions. He said this option is a common choice because it's comfortable.
The store has expanded its power upholstery section this year by offering power recliners and power-lift chairs. Rose said switching to power-related chairs has been a recent trend with several advantages. The technology makes it easier for people to get out of their chairs, or extra relaxing with heat and massage features, and more lumbar support.
Other seats that have been popular at the store are zero-gravity chairs, which recline to allow the feet to be higher and the back to be lower than with a regular recliner.
Rose said due to the different shapes, sizes, and comfort of different chairs, he recommends bringing in the person for whom the item is intended, to make sure they get what they want.
“So many times, people come in and they want a big, nice recliner, thinking bigger is better,” said Rose. “That’s not always necessarily the case, because if they sit in it and their feet dangle, over time, that could cause them to have headaches.”
Bryan Rigsby, owner of 490 Creations, said they have several items this year that clients have already decorated with personal touches.
Coffee cups at the store are still one of the biggest items, especially for fathers, as kids like to have their handwriting engraved on the side of the object.
Rigsby said they have added stainless steel and slate material whiskey stones to their store this year, which were popular already due to the uniqueness of the gift and because people are wanting to imbibe more at home.
“Most people don’t really have them,” said Rigsby. “They don’t stop to think about them because they just throw a few pieces of ice in their drink, and then they see these and they’re like ‘Oh, that would be cool.’”
Rigsby said sales for personalized items have decreased since last year, but not substantially. He said giving someone a customized item sets it apart from other gifts, as anybody can buy a standard item.
“It makes the person feel like you shopped and thought about them, versus just going out and grabbing something off the shelf,” said Rigsby.
A common item for men and women at 490 Creations is a personalized cutting board with engraved recipes from grandparents to add a more sentimental message. Rigsby said during the holidays, he sells many items customized with a sentimental note or message.
Tumblers have also been popular buys at places like 490 Creations and Tahlequah Lumber Co.
For outdoor or work-related gifts for men, Christian Cruz, a manager at Tahlequah Lumber, said several tools are favored this season.
The store’s drill bit sets have been preferred gift items. Cruz said they're handy for anyone, and the carrying case can be used for other items. Milwaukee Packout tool boxes have also been a major buy this year, as they allow for multiple tools and others boxes to join together.
Cruz said more compact, but still useful, are heated jackets, which have been flying off the shelves since the temperature dropped below 40 degrees.
“I’ve seen so many wives coming in here, and they’re like, ‘I need the jacket that gets hot,’” said Cruz.
Cruz said the store has not sold a lot of kits with multiple items, but has instead sold a number of tactical knives.
He said those who buy larger items are gravitating toward pellet grills, ceramic smokers, and griddles.
What's next
The final installment of this series, on Dec. 18, will feature stocking stuffers and last-minute gifts.
