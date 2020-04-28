Local skateboarders keep safety in mind

By BYRON BEERS
Tahlequah Skatepark was buzzing Tuesday afternoon with activity - and they're keeping safety in mind.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local skateboarders were enjoying their time outdoors and time away from home.
It's a way of escaping for Sebastian Escalera, Joaquin Camargo and Ben Carpitcher.
Carpitcher has been skateboarding for the past two years. For him, it's getting out and enjoying his favorite hobby and the nice weather.
"Skateboarding is my favorite. I do it more than anything else," he said said. "I just ride my skateboard down here and start skating and hang out."
Carpitcher says he's being cautious with the coronavirus.
"We don't want the coronavirus to take over our hobby and stuff, but at the same time, we've got to be careful with what we're doing," he said.
Camargo spends four to six hours at the skatepark on days he's out. Skateboarding is also his favorite hobby.
"I love skateboarding," he said. "I come out about four to six hours a day when the weather's nice. Usually when it rains, I stay inside."
Escalera, who also spends his days playing basketball, says it has been busy at the skatepark.
"There's been times when there's more than 10 people at a time out here," he said. "We just try to stay spaced out when we're skating."
