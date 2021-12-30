Tahlequah resident and owner of Avenue Skateshop Wyley Henson recently qualified for the grand finals of the Red Bull Cornerstone skateboarding competition in Lincoln, Nebraska.
To qualify for the finals, he competed and finished in the top six of about 40 contestants in a qualifying round in Kansas City, Missouri. In the finals, he finished 17th out of 25 competitors.
Red Bull Cornerstone is in its third year of competition and invites the best skaters throughout the midwest. This year, the top winner took home $25,000. Competition sites included St. Louis, Kansas City, Detroit, Milwaukee, Dubuque, and Lincoln.
Henson was impressed at the talent showcased, particularly at the finals in Lincoln.
“That level of talent was insane. Of the people trying to get into the grand finals, there were 300-400 skaters throughout all the stops. To be in the top 25 was insane,” he said.
Henson competes with his team, which tours the country with him. They include Anthony Escelara, Howie Summers, Daniel Russell, Jeremiah Hames, Asa Cerda, and Joe Enlow.
In 2022, they plan to compete in California, Chicago, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay. Henson raises money for travel through proceeds from Avenue Skateshop. His goal is to become a professional skater. With a few more strong showings like at Red Bull Cornerstone, his teammates are confident that his goal is within range.
Henson started skating in 2000 after buying his first skateboard at Paceline Cyclery.
He was inspired to get into skating after watching Tony Hawk in the X-Games. His brother encouraged him throughout his journey.
At the time, Tahlequah did not have an established skate park, so he used to practice at Ross Park.
“Ross Park has a drainage ditch; that was my skate park. That’s where I went to skate. I tried to skate around town,” he said.
He would also travel to Muskogee to skate at their municipal skate park.
Since 2016, he has taken charge of maintaining the Tahlequah Skate Park, which was when he bought the skate shop. When it rains, he visits the park to remove water from the concrete so kids can skate.
Since acquiring Avenue Skateshop, he has decided to get more involved with the community. They put on local events, including Tahlequah Skate Jam.
He also teaches children how to skate and warns parents with kids interested in skating to make sure that they invest in proper equipment.
“Try to stray away from buying Walmart skateboards because they are poor quality, and they make skateboarding a lot harder than what it really is. You get unmotivated when you can’t turn and you can’t roll,” he said.
To kids, he recommends first learning how to ride their skateboard before learning new tricks.
“Once they get their board, they realize how difficult it is to learn tricks,” he said.
