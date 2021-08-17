Recent images of a chaotic scene at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, underscored the frustration people have been left with after 20 years of U.S. military involvement in country.
Hundreds of Afghan people were seen trying to evacuate after the Taliban regained control over the last government-held city. The U.S. and allies are in a race to get them out safely.
Operation Enduring Freedom was launched to fight the war on terror after the Sept. 11 attacks. For the next 20 years, the U.S. and allied nations attempted to oust the Taliban, under which al Qaeda operated, and establish schools, roads, infrastructure and an army to create a more stable Afghanistan.
Local business owner Caleb Douthitt joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2000. For about six months in 2004, he assisted in training the Afghan National Army. He said much of the American public feels deceived about the U.S.’ intent, now that Operation Enduring Freedom is over.
“It’s over and the mission wasn’t accomplished,” he said. “We went over there to wipe out Taliban and terrorists. Here the public feels like it’s been lied to or duped, and in a way, they were. We went over there to get Osama Bin Laden – which we all know we killed him in Pakistan, not Afghanistan.”
Douthitt felt like he accomplished what he was sent to Afghanistan to do. However, he said that even then, he and other military personnel knew the progress would not last, and wondered at what point the U.S. would cut its losses.
“We’re never going to defeat them. It’s part of their culture and way of life,” he said, referring to Sharia law. “You don’t want to commit genocide to the point where you’re wiping out entire people and their beliefs. That’s the big shocker for a lot of people – this anti-West sentiment runs through a lot of these countries for a reason. We’re not just talking about terrorists; we’re talking about everyone.”
Many of the individuals seen clamoring to get on a U.S. military plane were among the tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. in its operations. They include interpreters, journalists, business owners, activities and more. Douthitt said the U.S. has a responsibility to ensure their safety.
“These are people that worked with us, that were imbedded with us,” he said. “They’ve got bulls-eyes on their backs. They’re marked men. They’ve worked for the enemy as far as those anti-West groups like the Taliban are concerned.”
In 2020, President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and release some 5,000 Taliban prisoners. In April, President Joe Biden formally announced the decision to withdraw troops before Sept. 11.
Douthitt said that to leave troops in Afghanistan would break the treaty and be viewed as an act of war. He believes that while the mission may not have been successful, the evacuation of military members and personnel was.
“The reason I say that is because there are no reports of attacks,” he said. “The Taliban are letting us leave and they see it progressing, so why attack? That’s a successful evacuation.”
Tahlequah resident Joey Hurst served in Afghanistan from 2010-2021, and he was not surprised after following the news about the takeover of the Afghan government by the Taliban. He reaffirmed that Afghanistan has always had a decentralized government, and that it was only a matter of time before the government would fall.
“It is a tribal country, even though there was a central government. It’s basically small villages that take care of themselves,” said Hurst.
He served in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan, and his job was to search and sweep for bombs. He was told by his superiors that their job was to support and build the Afghan government.
“A lot of them are from small towns. They decided they weren’t going to lay down their lives for a government that doesn’t mean anything to them,” he said.
While Afghanistan invested in weapons and troops, it had failed to win the war of public opinion, as many Afghans do not believe Americans have their best interests at heart.
“Our government did a stupid job. We have been there forever, and haven’t accomplished anything. We always feared that our service was in vain," he said. "I honestly think we should have stayed there until everyone got out, and then left."
In the end, he feels optimistic that Americans will be able to evacuate safely because he doubts the Taliban would want to risk American reentry. He is most concerned about American allies in Afghanistan, including translators whom the Taliban could label as treasonous.
He is also worried about Afghani women.
“The cities are more progressive. When the Taliban was involved 20 years ago, women wore burkas. In the cities, women could wear pants. I’m worried that they are going to revert to what it was like 20 years ago. There are women who grew up that way, and it’s likely that they will be oppressed for living the way that they have,” said Hurst.
