Local sports fans itching to get back in the game

While the COVID-19 pandemic has cost many lives, put pressure on health care systems, and hurt the U.S. economy, it has also put a damper on many activities people have grown to love – including sports.
The sports world was first put on hold March 11, 2020, when the National Basketball Association suspended its season after players tested positive for COVID-19. A flurry of suspensions followed the next day, as Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League halted their seasons. The collegiate level wasn’t safe, either, as the NCAA .canceled all of its remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s March Madness basketball tournaments. High school sports were also nixed in many areas.
The void in live events resulted in major outlets such as ESPN featuring unconventional sports, like cornhole. With no kickoffs, tipoffs, or first pitches, it left an emptiness with fans around the country, including locals
Northeastern State University did not have a football season last fall, and the institution was one of the many to cancel events in March last year. A man known locally as the school’s biggest fan, Associate Professor Emeritus Dr. John Yeutter, said it’s been an unusual year for sports, but other fans can expect to see him back at RiverHawk football games as soon as fans are allowed in.
“This has been a really strange year all around, and I think that was the right thing to do," said Yeutter, who is known for sporting a green mustache during the season. "In some ways, not having games – for me, as a fan – is better than having games and saying, ‘Fans can’t attend.’”
NSU has resumed its basketball games, although some of the men's games have had to be postponed. Yeutter has still been attending women's games, though, and said he feels safe in the NSU Event Center.
“They’re taking precautions,” said Yeutter. “People keep their distance from me, anyway. They sure don’t want to stand in front of me. But with the fans who were coming out, there’s enough space in that gym that I felt safe. I haven’t gone back to eat inside a restaurant, yet. I feel safer in that facility than I would inside a restaurant.”
Oklahoma is home to only one major sports franchise, the Oklahoma City Thunder. So fans of other teams often have to travel out of state to see a game.
Murphy Stanley, a Texas native who now lives in Tahlequah, was hoping to travel to Arlington to see the Texas Rangers face off against his favorite baseball team, the Houston Astros. The pandemic, however, threw a wrench into that plan.
“I miss feeling connected to everyone in the stadium through a single swing of the bat, and more importantly, I miss cheering fanatically with my family,” he said. “We would sometimes not see each other for a birthday, knowing that we were all going to meet up to go toe an Astros game.”
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs might still be sore from their recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, but many of them live in Oklahoma and will likely make the trip to Missouri once the virus is better under control.
Cathy Cott said she and her husband, Dan, hope to catch a Chiefs game not in 2021, but perhaps in 2022.
“We haven’t been in a couple of years,” she said. “It’s too expensive to go often. We are probably the most careful people you’ll find regarding COVID precautions, so we felt no fans should have gone to any games in person. There was just no safe way to carry it off realistically. The crowds of people at sporting events from little league through the pros has been detrimental to stopping the pandemic.”
With leagues prohibiting in-person attendance, many franchises chose to have fans send in pictures of themselves to be printed on cardboard cutouts that were placed in the stands. It made for a strange atmosphere, as the voices of players, coaches and officials could now be heard during games, when normally the crowd noise would drown out such sounds. In other instances, teams deployed artificial crowd noise.
“Seeing the fans replaced by cardboard cut outs created a real dystopian look to some of the stadiums,” said Murphy. “Some of the games looked like recreations of early 2000s baseball video games I used to play as a kid.”
The Daily Press asked readers on Facebook how they have coped without be able to attend sporting events. Jackie Tyler said she misses watching her niece’s daughter play basketball at Sequoyah High School.
“Cherokee Nation canceled sports due to COVID,” she said. “She had to transfer to Fort Gibson to play in her senior year. Now I don’t get to watch her play there, because tickets are limited. The girls were upset because they got to practice, had games scheduled, only to be told no basketball season. I understand how lives matter more than basketball, but it’s a shame when the situation was handled the way it was.”
Brent Been said he misses outdoor music festivals more than sports.
“I used to go to OU football games quite often, but other than that, I haven’t missed going to live sporting events at all,” he said.
While the situation was unfortunate for sports fans, Brandon Eubanks said the lack of fans was for the best.
“I feel bad for the student athletes missing out on a year of experience and eligibility,” he said.
Sherri Houston didn’t get to attend University of Oklahoma football game this year – an annual tradition – and didn’t get to see her grandson play football this year. She did get to attend one of the biggest sporting events of the year, though.
“We did get to go to the World Series. Seat pods were spaced well,” she said. “Had a great time at that one. What we missed most was traveling.”
