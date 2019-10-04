Local store customers celebrating World Habitat Day with donations

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is celebrating World Habitat Day in October by offering ReStore Home Improvement and ReStore Rack clothing customers the opportunity to each donate $1 to help eliminate substandard housing in Tahlequah.
"Substandard housing isn't just housing that's unattractive or outdated," said Habitat Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "It's housing that poses a risk to the health, safety, or physical well-being of occupants, neighbors, or visitors. Substandard housing increases risk of disease, crime, social isolation, and poor mental health. Children living in substandard housing miss more school due to health problems."
TAHFH is accepting applications from low-income families for both home repairs and house loans.
They must meet income guidelines and also have good credit, usually with a credit score of 640 or better.
"If a family owns their home and needs a new roof, we can loan the cost of roofing which they pay back. All loans must be paid back, but since Habitat doesn't make a profit, the payments are affordable," said Cheatham.
For more information or to apply, call Cheatham at the Habitat office, 918-453-1332, for an appointment.
